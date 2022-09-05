Starfield will “consume a lot of your being” says Bethesda composer

Starfield, the upcoming space RPG from Fallout and Skyrim developer Bethesda, is a “huge” and “philosophical game” that may “consume a lot of your being”, says Inon Zur, a composer who has also worked on Fallout 4, New Vegas, and The Elder Scrolls: Blades.

As we speculate on the Starfield release date, rumours, and facts, we are already anticipating a vast RPG with over 1,000 planets to explore, and an array of locations, quests, and survival mechanics. Almost every Bethesda game has the potential to take over your life, from the hundreds of hours spent picking over the Commonwealth in Fallout 4, to the dozens of versions and re-releases of Skyrim that have kept us entertained for over ten years. Starfield, however, sounds almost existential, the kind of game so encompassing that it makes you wonder whether real, normal life is even worth your time.

“Starfield is a huge game,” says Zur. “It’s a deep game, a philosophical game. If you want to play Starfield, it will consume a lot of your being. It will definitely give you another perspective – maybe a deeper perspective – to your whole being. The courage to ask questions and try to answer them is standing in the core of Starfield. Starfield takes a very courageous step into a realm which is more philosophical. It’s not about how it looks. It’s not about how the gameplay is, although they are also incredible. It’s about the story, and your ability to write your own story.”

Speaking on the Nikhil Hogan show, Zur also discusses their work on Prince of Persia and Baldur’s Gate, as well as composing the theme for Fallout 4. The story of Starfield, meanwhile, is still very mysterious, though it seems to involve an ancient artefact that has the potential to uncover a vast secret regarding the nature of the universe – one of the Starfield factions, Constellation, is apparently a team of scientists and thinkers dedicated to unearthing “what’s out there”.

You can find out everything we know about Starfield locations, Starfield guns, and the RPG’s very in-depth character customisation options courtesy of our guides. You may also want to try out some of the other best RPGs on PC, though we can’t guarantee they will spark the same journey to the centre of the self apparently sparked by Starfield.