Starfield leads Borderlands star to dump influencer girlfriend

The Starfield release date isn’t until 2023 now but it’s already putting a strain on relationships, apparently. Actor and comedian Bobby Lee – who is in the upcoming Borderlands movie – recently broke up with his girlfriend, influencer Khalyla, and one of the reasons he gave was the imminent Starfield launch.

Bobby Lee and Khalyla split in July, as they announced on their joint podcast. Lee, who plays new character Larry in the Borderlands movie, joined podcaster Ryan Sickler for an interview and explained some of the reasons for the breakup.

One of the reasons Lee cites is that “Starfield is going to come out in about eight months” – possibly, especially if you believe fan theories. After explaining that it’s the next game from the creators of Fallout and Skyrim, Lee states that “I know when Starfield comes out I’m going to be playing that thing 16 hours a day.”

“I don’t want to be in a relationship where they’re like, ‘we’re going to the park,’ and I don’t want to do that,” he states. “If you want to go to the park with your friends, I’m all for that. From now on, I think like I’m just going to be alone.”

Starfield seems set to be a very long game, much like Skyrim, so it’s probably for the best, Bobby.