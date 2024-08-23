One of the weirdest moments in Star Trek history is that bit in the tenth film where Picard and Worf drive about a desert planet in a buggy. Now you can recreate that moment to your heart’s content in Starfield, with the Rev-8 vehicle giving you all the fun of four wheels. It’s safe to say that it’s a hit, with fans loving being able to pootle about on mysterious worlds or downtown in New Atlantis. This is a Bethesda game, however, so modders are already hard at work making this cool car even cooler.

I’ll never fail to be surprised at how fast modders can work, and the speed at which Rev-8 mods for Starfield have appeared is no exception. Some forum denizens talk about how easy it is for modders to perform model swaps in this RPG, but to me it’s still magic and seeing the breadth of vehicles already available is stunning.

I’m sure you’re not bored yet of rolling about on distant worlds in your space car, but if you prefer to update its looks then there are already plenty of options. For a start, the landspeeder from Star Wars is available for you to download, giving you that New Hope edge as you cruise through Akila City. Since it gives the illusion of hovering by making the wheels invisible, it actually works pretty much like the original landspeeder did in the 1977 film.

Halo fans can hop in a Warthog, though you’ll not be kicking troopers off mounted guns quite yet in this version. If you want a taste of Old Earth in Starfield, a classic ATV is available for you to live your off-roading dreams. Those wanting more Saints Row in their lives can grab a Stag N-Forcer armored vehicle, though you’ll have to supply your own singalong to What I Got. There’s even a van, spray-painted like it belongs to the Crimson Raiders, if that’s your thing.

While it’s still very early days for the Rev-8’s modding journey, it’s already popping off and undoubtedly there’ll be more to come soon. Surely the countdown clock has already started ticking on a Mako skin. One can live in hope, anyway.

If you'd like to switch up how you play, our guide to the best Starfield mods will help you find something to extend the game's lifespan. You can also take a look at our guide to the best space games out there right now, for a taste of the void.

