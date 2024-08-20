Exploration in Starfield has historically been a bit of a chore. Even with your jetpack and a low-G world, you’ll be forever bouncing off terrain as you try to get to that distant cave to complete your planet log. Now that’s all changed, with the release of the Rev-8 vehicle as a free update – and it’s out very soon indeed.

Announced as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live, the Rev-8 will let Starfield players drive instead of schlepping about. So long, legs, it’s time for wheels. The RPG is delivering these cars for free and they’re launching so soon you can almost touch them. The Rev-8 will land in your game tonight, Tuesday August 20, so you won’t have to wait long at all if you want to hop behind the wheel.

There are plenty of questions about the Rev-8 which we should get answers to very soon, including if it has cargo space, if you can craft it or customize it, and will it have upgrades. We’ll also have to see how you get it from planet to planet – perhaps a new ship module will become available for your vehicle delivery needs.

In addition to the announcement of the Rev-8, Bethesda also announced when the Starfield Shattered Space release date will be. Again, and in fine Bethesda tradition, we won’t be waiting months for the expansion to arrive. Personally I can’t wait to get more Starfield, as getting to dig into the mysterious House Va’ruun should add plenty to the game’s lore and backstory, uncovering what’s been going on with this most secretive of factions.

The Starfield Shattered Space launch date is set for Monday September 30. At the time of writing there’s no Steam page available for it yet, but there’s a big Starfield sale going on right now so you can get ready for the expansion – but it ends soon, so act fast.

