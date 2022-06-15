Each Starfield character creation option explained

The Starfield character creation options gives players the freedom to create their own avatars by utilising robust features that haven’t appeared before in a Bethesda game. If the character models in the recent Starfield gameplay are anything to go by, it looks like avatars from diverse backgrounds can be created without having to rely on Starfield mods.

The Starfield character creation system makes it easy to design diverse characters due to the way it handles skin tones and body types. This makes it possible to build characters that weren’t possible in Bethesda’s older RPG games, which should mean a greater variety of NPCs across the space game, too. In addition to your character’s appearance, you also need to consider their Starfield traits to give your character some personality and different skills.

We don’t know every single detail about the character creator in Starfield, however, there’s enough information to start theory crafting your perfect protagonist. Here’s everything you need to know about the Starfield character creation system.

Here’s every tab in the Starfield character creation system:

Biometric ID

Body

Face

Background

Traits

Biometric ID

The Biometric ID gives players a base model to begin customising their character. Each model is assigned a personnel record number, and it looks like there are 15 different options in this current build. As a neat aside, this also mimics a gel electrophoresis band, which are used to read DNA.

Body

Players can select their ideal body using a circular grid system made up of three key areas: muscular, heavy, and thin. The grid contains over 100 different options to choose from, each striking a balance between those characteristics.

There are also three additional modifiers to adjust the model’s body type, walk style, and skin tone. Todd Howard didn’t spend any time going through these three options, but he did show off a number of NPCs instead, which utilise some of these body types and skin tones.

Face

The face section contains a range of options to alter your character’s appearance. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a chance to see every modifier in this section, but here are the ones we did see in action: skin tone, head shapes, hair, hair colour, and eyes. Reassuringly, it looks like there are plenty of options in each category.

Background

Your background not only determines your character’s starter skills, but it also gives you a selection of exclusive dialogue options depending on your choice. In a recent interview with IGN, Howard explains how your background choice feeds into the gameplay: “[your background] is kind of like your class. Here are your starting skills, some dialogue that works into that choice, and some other options in the game based on what you pick.”

We know the Chef background opens up a number of Starfield research projects ahead of time, and this could also introduce new actions when handling food. Check out our dedicated breakdown of every Starfield background revealed so far if you want to know more.

Traits

Unlike the rest of the options so far, players can choose to forgo picking any traits if they wish. You can pick up to three traits, but they are entirely optional as they come with advantages and disadvantages. It’s also worth noting that some traits cannot be combined with others. For example, you can’t pick both introvert and extrovert traits. The same thing applies to religious traits, as siding with one religion stops you enjoying the perks from other Starfield religions.

How to change your appearance in Starfield

If you ever want to alter your appearance, there are genetics facilities in Starfield that allow you to head back into the character creator menus. We don’t know whether these facilities are going to be available across all the Starfield planets, but you should be able to find them on civilised planets.

Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Microsoft $9.99 $1 (first month) Subscribe Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.

And that’s everything we know about the Starfield character creation system so far. The custom character in the gameplay video was part of the Constellation faction, but there are plenty of other Starfield factions to discover and potentially join later on. There’s still a while to go until the Starfield release date, so you may want to check out other open-world games to keep you entertained until launch.