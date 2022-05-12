Redfall and Starfield delayed into 2023

If you were hoping to enjoy Starfield this winter, you’ll need to make new plans. An official tweet from Bethesda Game Studios has announced that the upcoming open-world game – along with Arkane’s FPS game Redfall – has been delayed into 2023.

“We’ve made the decision to delay the launches of Redfall and Starfield to the first half of 2023,” the tweet reads. “The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them.”

Given that before today everyone was expecting Starfield to launch in November, we were hoping to get a glimpse of the exciting new Bethesda title at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase on June 12. Whether we still will remains to be seen, but even if we do, we now have to wait up to a year to get the game into our hands. Naturally, this news also pushes back the Starfield game pass release date, which has so far been pegged for the same day as the game’s general release.

Here’s the Bethesda tweet in full:

An update on Redfall and Starfield. pic.twitter.com/pqDtx26Uu6 — Bethesda (@bethesda) May 12, 2022

Speaking about Redfall specifically, the official Arkane Studios Twitter account commented: “The team needs more time to bring the game to life. Thank you so much for your continued support. Redfall is our most ambitious game yet, and we can’t wait to show it off soon.”

Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Microsoft $9.99 $1 (first month) Subscribe Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.

We’ll keep you updated on any further developments on the Starfield release date. In the meantime, check out what we know so far on the Starfield factions, as well as some of the Starfield cities you’ll be able to visit whenever this game eventually launches on PC.