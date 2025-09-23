Starfield's latest discount is out of this world, so grab it while you can

After two years, I've certainly warmed up to Bethesda's massively-hyped Starfield. As far as the best RPGs go, it stands out thanks to its focus on sci-fi over fantasy and for offering a break from the post-apocalyptic Fallout series or ye olde nature of Elder Scrolls. Spending time searching the universe for answers while dealing with a huge variety of human and alien enemies makes for a space-faring road trip and a half, and you can grab it at an out-of-this-world price for only a few days.

Even if you mainly treat Starfield as a great action-adventure game, it's an engrossing journey across the stars. You start out as a simple miner who - in classic RPG fashion - has a background of your choice, and you're quickly thrust into a story that sees you join the Constellation crew, a band of astronauts attempting to find the answers to the universe. Spoiler alert: in Starfield, it's not 42.

In classic Bethesda style, it's not one of those games where you go through a simple 10-hour story and then uninstall. Sure, you could spend only 15-20 hours in this galaxy-hopping adventure, but some of the best parts remain the side missions. Whether it's uncovering a legendary ship to take on your travels or putting up posters of a cute little space frog, there's no shortage of quests on the beaten track.

I think that's what really makes Starfield quite special. Even with an entire selection of Starfield planets at your disposal, Bethesda manages to capture your heart with a lot of interpersonal stories and dealing with a huge cast of characters. The best space games aren't solely about the endless, terrifying thought of the open universe, but what stories you can make in it.

In our Starfield review, Nat Smith says that "[It] is a true behemoth of an RPG, and in many ways it's the logical endpoint of Bethesda Game Studios' well-worn formula," and while her 7/10 score may not be that impressive, the modding scene adds quite a lot to the overall experience. As you're coming in late, there are already quite a lot of cool fan creations to enjoy, and you can read all about them in our list of the best Starfield mods.

Fortunately, you don't have to look light-years ahead to find a good discount on the game now, because at the moment Starfield is just $36.39 / £31.19 at Fanatical, a huge 48% off the usual price and a worthwhile price for the RPG. Alternatively, you can also grab the Starfield Premium Edition - which includes the Shattered Space expansion - for just $56.99 / £49.01, alongside some additional goodies like the Constellation Skin Pack, the artbook, and the official soundtrack.

