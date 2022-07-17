Starfield Easter egg honors the first man and woman in space

The first proper Starfield gameplay trailer released in June at the Xbox Showcase and fans have pored over the footage since then, looking for any clues about Bethesda’s RPG game. Now, fans have spotted a Starfield Easter egg that specifically seems to honour the first man and woman in space.

Multiple hidden Starfield Easter eggs have already been discovered by fans in the gameplay footage, such as a possible hint towards the release date, a sinister Dead Space-like secret, and even the infamous sandwich. People have even noticed references to real-life astronauts, such as some of the planet names.

However, fans on Reddit seem to have noticed a more direct appearance of two particularly famous astronauts at around 6:39 in the gameplay trailer. Behind the person in the foreground of the picture above, there are two portraits. These seem to be famous photos of two astronauts – Yuri Gagarin, who became the first man in space in 1961, and Valentina Tereshkova, who became the first woman in space in 1963.

Just in front of the portraits is a model of the Vostok spaceship that both astronauts used to get into space, suggesting that this location may be in a space museum of some kind. We won’t find out for sure until Starfield releases sometime in 2023, but we’re sure there are plenty more secrets hiding in the trailers and screenshots to be found in the meantime.

