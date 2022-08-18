Starfield gameplay hopes dashed as Bethesda alters Gamescom plans

Starfield gameplay, as originally revealed at Summer Games Fest, has been picked apart and analysed from almost every possible angle, with fans eagerly anticipating a new Starfield gameplay trailer to offer more information on the space RPG. Originally, Gamescom 2022 seemed like it would provide some badly desired extra details, along with information about vampire FPS Redfall, but to fans’ dismay, developer Bethesda seems to have had a change of plan.

In a news post on the Bethesda developer blog, the Fallout and Elder Scrolls creator originally invited Gamescom attendees to “come see Redfall and Starfield gameplay and get your hands on Fallout 76 while you’re there”. Naturally, this suggested that fresh footage of the galactic RPG, which so far seems to include survival mechanics, and a neat reference to the world of Fallout, would feature at the gaming expo in Germany, due to start August 23.

However, the post has since been updated: “Come see a replay of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase gameplay presentations for Redfall and Starfield,” it now reads, “and get your hands on Fallout 76 while you’re there”. There will be Starfield gameplay at Gamescom, then, but the same 15-minute trailer we saw earlier in the year. Fans have expressed dismay.

“Well that’s disappointing there Bethesda,” writes one. “You’ve got to feed us just a little more crumbs until the release date.” “I am really disappointed they don’t use Gamescom to show new gameplay,” says another. “This is meant to be such a huge game but you cannot show off more than 15 minutes of rather unimportant gameplay at this point”.

As well as the previous gameplay trailer, Starfield will be present at Gamescom in the form of life-sized version of VASCO, a robot which serves as the player’s companion (the equivalent of Fallout’s Dogmeat), with whom fans can get a selfie on the show floor. As for new footage, Quakecon begins August 18, and although Starfield is not on the game’s official schedule, there is an outside possibility it could make a surprise appearance.

