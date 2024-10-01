Grab Starfield at its lowest ever price, but be quick

Bethesda fans had a great year in 2023, thanks to the success of Amazon Prime’s Fallout series and the successful launch of Starfield. Unlike Skyrim and Fallout 4’s admittedly rocky launches, Starfield proved to be a more trouble-free experience on a technical level than most fans expected, possibly the best from Bethesda in a decade.

Starfield is the first new IP from Bethesda in 25 years, and game director Todd Howard speaks passionately about it during interviews. Not only is Starfield Bethesda’s biggest title to date, but it’s still in its “infancy” as far as mod potential goes. Starfield mods will continue to expand and improve as the years pass, much like how Skyrim and Fallout’s modding scenes bloomed. Honestly, mods are 90% of the reason why we love Bethesda games – they add unbound creativity and flexibility for you to play the way you want to.

Of course, it’s not just modders bringing new stuff to Starfield. Bethesda just released the Shattered Space DLC for Starfield. The latest addition to the Starfield setting brings players to Va’ruun, a mysterious planet bearing a dark secret. If the dark secret is anything like the Color from Outer Space, players may want to step cautiously on this new frontier.

With Starfield currently 33% off on Humble Bundle, there’s no better time for new players to take to the stars. The Starfield sale on Humble Bundle will last until October 3, 2024. You can get it even cheaper if you’re a current Humble Choice subscriber, too, saving an additional $7.03/ £6.03. Plus, PCGamesN’s StarfieldDB app just launched, and it’s the perfect companion piece on your galactic journey. Thanks to the app’s in-game overlay feature, you can easily access all the Starfield information you need.

