Starfield launch date set by Bethesda, showcase also dated

The Starfield launch date has been set for September, when we’ll finally get to play the next Bethesda Games space RPG game, alongside a date for the showcase.

The wait is over – the Starfield release date has been set. We now have an official date for the upcoming space RPG game from Skyrim and Fallout creators Bethesda Game Studios, one of the most anticipated games on PC, revealed in a special Starfield launch date announcement video. We also get a date for the upcoming Starfield showcase.

The Starfield launch date is September 6, 2023. The date is revealed as part of a new trailer featuring some brief gameplay and words from game director Todd Howard. “We have poured ourselves into this game,” Howard laughs, “and even I’m surprised how much we can pour – it is large.”

“We know you’ve waited a long time to play something new from us,” he continues with a knowing smile. “Believe it or not, we’re kinda the same. We miss it, and we really just can’t wait for you all to play it. So thanks, and we’ll see you soon.”

If you can’t wait until then, there’s additional big news. The official Starfield showcase date is set for June 11. We’ll hopefully get to see plenty of the game in action then, as Bethesda and Microsoft have set aside a specific chunk of time to walk us all through some of what we’ll get to experience in the mammoth intergalctic adventure.

Stay tuned to PCGamesN for all the news on the space game – we’ll be sure to update you with news on all the details as we get it. In the meantime, prepare yourself for launch by learning about the Starfield traits you can learn, all the Starfield factions you’ll meet, and everything we know about the Starfield voice cast so far.

