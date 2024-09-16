I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Starfield mods have been the game’s saving grace. While Skyrim and Fallout 4 have also continued to thrive thanks to the work of the community, Bethesda’s space game is surviving because of it. With more quality-of-life updates and the Shattered Space DLC on the way though, that could all change soon. Before then though, one dedicated modder has done the unthinkable to the Rev-8 space buggy; they’ve given it roads to drive on.

With the Starfield Shattered Space release date right around the corner, now’s the time to give Bethesda’s RPG another shot. I famously wasn’t a fan of the game’s exploration, finding it spread thin over too many planets. That said, the ongoing community of truly excellent Starfield mods has kept the game alive. So today, I’ve got one for you that completely overhauls the driving.

Thanks to ‘TheMilkArtist,’ Starfield’s main cities now have roads. New Atlantis, Akila City, Cydonai, Gagarin, Neon, Hopetown – each of these cities now has honest-to-goodness roads. You can get around New Atlantis via a giant ring road, with parking near The Lodge and Armistice Archives. There’s even a functioning lift that’ll take you to the city’s upper highway as well.

Meanwhile, Akila City has offroad trails and parking near each gate, Cydonai has a loop with ramps, and Neon has a bridge connecting the security platform to a parking space.

The Rev-8 Starfield car was exactly what Bethesda’s largely barren open world needed, and these roads highlight that. Getting between each planet’s key locations is easier than ever, but the cities felt unloved. Now these futuristic metropolises are actually built to accommodate for cars – it’s a small addition, but it adds a bit of life.

TheMilkArtist’s roads mod can be found right here, but be advised that it likely isn’t compatible with any other work that edits the exterior of cities. They also add that expanded add-on packs are planned, so we could be driving around on even more roads in no time.

