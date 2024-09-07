Bumping up the difficulty of a specific game by using mods is a tale as old as time. For Starfield players, there are two clear avenues to approach this: gun combat and space combat. If you’ve played any Starfield, you’d know that space combat isn’t the most challenging thing in the world, especially since, if you want to become an unkillable force, you can dump all your stats into improving your ship for fighting. Now, one modder has made it their mission to make space combat hard, even for those with a tricked-out ride.

The amount of Starfield mods that have been pumped out since the game launched a year ago is mind-boggling. While the RPG didn’t necessarily live up to all fans’ expectations, it certainly has captured the minds of those with a penchant for outer space, and even more so for those who love a good dogfight in the sky.

One modder named ‘FlippingEggs,’ who has a particular penchant for the space combat of Starfield, uploaded a mod on September 4 seeking to make the difficulty of combat hard, and not simply by just upping the damage. Their mod is pitched as improving enemy ship AI, explained by FlippingEggs in the biography of the mod: “The goal is to make winning a space battle be a little more about tactics and numbers, and a little

less about having an overpowered ship that can crush everything in its path.”

Some of the fundamental changes include the fact that enemy ships can now detect you from much further away, and civilian ships are more likely to try to run away if you attack them. The niftiest part of this mod is that FlippingEggs incorporates the game’s lore to determine which factions have the strongest ships.

The modder’s main problem with the base game’s space combat is that difficulty isn’t determined by how good of a pilot you are, but by how many ships you’re facing at once or how much you’ve upgraded your vessel for combat. Now, with this mod, space battles are much higher stakes, and you’ll have to plot your path ahead of time if you don’t want to be blasted into smithereens.

If you download this mod and have difficulty with the new combat, they’ve added an extensive guide towards the bottom of the NexusMods page that explains different tactics you can take to be more successful in your ship battles.

