One of the best things about Starfield is sitting down in front of the ship construction tool and going wild on your next creation. Dedicated players have managed to pump out ships of all shapes and sizes, with crafts inspired by Star Wars, Star Trek, Battlestar Galactica, and even Space 1999 making their way out of the game’s shipyard. Sadly, the method many ship builders used to enhance their best creations was technically a glitch and has been removed from the game, but that’s all about to change as it’s coming back – officially.

If you’re not familiar with the flip merge glitch, it was a way of slotting ship parts into a build when they overlapped with other pieces. When a piece almost fit but couldn’t snap into place due to collision with another part, you could flip it, move it close, then un-flip it and it would shoot into the intended position. Many of the best Starfield ship creators used this liberally, and for a long time the glitch didn’t cause any problems in the RPG.

Back in August of 2024, Bethesda updated Starfield and fixed this bug causing many ship creators to vent their frustration on social media, the game’s forums, and the subreddit. As a result of that change, mods quickly appeared which let players use this functionality again – but now it will be possible to once more flip as they see fit, without having to install anything other than the next update.

In addition to the flip merge functionality returning, there’s plenty else to chew over in this upcoming update. The mod limit has been raised as while it was an eye-watering 255, some players were hitting that. A ton of quests have been fixed, distant LOD models are now available for mod creators, lighting has been updated – and there’s lots more.

The 1.14.68 update for Starfield is available for testing right now on Steam, with no launch date for the full patch confirmed yet. You can get the full lowdown on what’s coming next for the game over on the official Bethesda announcement post. All of which should keep you busy until the Starfield Shattered Space DLC release date later in September.

