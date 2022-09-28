Starfield Reddit convinced first mods for Bethesda RPG will be NSFW

Starfield Reddit has done a fantastic job of analysing the first Starfield gameplay trailer, identifying the possibility of survival mechanics, playable aliens, and an ultra-dangerous version of Venus, but as we eagerly await news on the Starfield release date, fans believe that, like Fallout and Skyrim, the first mods for the Bethesda RPG will be highly NSFW.

There may be more news on Starfield coming from a Bethesda event due to be held in Australia, but other than that, details about the space sandbox remain scarce, with the initial gameplay footage being almost all we have to go on. Starfield Reddit has performed what is essentially a public service, scrutinising every angle and detail of Bethesda’s upcoming opus to try and deduce exactly what we can expect. Presumably composed of loyal Elder Scrolls and Fallout fans, the subreddit also knows what to expect when a new Bethesda game finally arrives, specifically when it comes to mods, and how the burgeoning Starfield community is likely to dedicate its initial creative energies.

In a recent poll, Starfield fans were invited to vote on what types of mods are likely to be built and released first when the RPG hits stores. “Unofficial Starfield patch” was the second-most likely mod to launch in Starfield’s immediate wake, followed by “Star Wars stuff”, and then the option to “get rid of the mortgage on your house”, referring to one of the game’s starting abilities that allows you to own a home, with the caveat that you have to maintain it with continual payments.

Fans were also invited to comment with other types of mods that they think are likely to launch first, but there was one category that soared above the rest and ran away with the vote: with more than double the ballots than its nearest contender, Starfield Reddit expects the first community content built for the RPG will be — you guessed it — “nude mod”.

“If there’s anything that I’ve learned in my life online, it’s that artists and modellers will make nude art of a character the moment that they’re announced,” says one Starfield Redditor. “Nude mod with a commanding early lead, replies another. “Yup, this checks out.” Of course, the possibilities for Starfield modding are endless, with new mechanics, reshades, and total gameplay overhauls bound to follow once the RPG releases. There will also, probably, be a Thomas the Tank Engine, just one of the many Starfield mods that we would like to see.

As we wait on the Starfield release date (and some but not all of the mods that will follow behind it) you might want to check out everything we know so far about Starfield ship-building. We also have guides to all the Starfield cities, as well as Starfield character creation, so you can decide on your build before you jump in.