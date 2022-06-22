This sinister Starfield secret is straight out of Dead Space

There are a lot of Starfield secrets hiding in the recent gameplay trailer, let alone the final RPG game. One player discovered the much-memed space cheese sandwich hiding in a single shot, but this new discovery is much less joyful. In fact, this creepy Starfield Easter egg is more like something out of a horror game, such as Dead Space or System Shock.

The gameplay trailer contains just a handful of the 1,000 planets available in Starfield, but does show one of the major cities in the game called Neon – a gaudy, Cyberpunk 2077-like location. In the city’s first shot in the gameplay showcase, players have spotted some graffiti next to a vent with the sinister warning “they are coming.”

We can only speculate as to who “they” are, but it certainly sounds ominous and like something you’d see in Citadel Station or aboard the USG Ishimura. One possible culprit is a Starship Troopers-like four-legged creature that appears on a whiteboard in the lockpicking scene as the subject of a cloning experiment, with disturbing scratches on the metal walls elsewhere in that location.

The creature itself briefly appears around the 8:08 mark in the trailer, at which point Starfield starts to look a lot more like Doom.

You can check out the sinister graffiti courtesy of Twitter user @0dah_Ladders.

On Neon you can see a very interesting graffity… "They are coming" who…is coming? #Starfield pic.twitter.com/OazU7OWtYz — Odah – LADDERS (@0dah_Ladders) June 16, 2022

Scary stuff, all right. Given how creepy the likes of Skyrim and Fallout can get on occasion, we’re not at all surprised that Starfield is hiding some sinister secrets. After all, in space, no one can hear you scream.

Equally horrifically, Starfield is missing seamless ship-to-planet space travel, something I am more than a little upset about – although I’ll probably get over it when fleeing from creepy clone creatures in a hurry.