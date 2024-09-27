Bethesda warns Starfield players not to start Shattered Space early

Bethesda’s approach to DLC has often been a little haphazard in how they integrate into games. There are few things as immersion-breaking as starting Oblivion or Fallout 3 and receiving seventeen notifications spread out across the first few minutes, telling you about additions and quests you have no interest in tackling, and can’t do anything about yet. In the upcoming Starfield Shattered Space DLC, it looks like it may be handled a little more naturally, but there’s still a few things to be aware of.

Unlike some of Bethesda’s other games, you won’t be immediately bothered when you start Starfield with pop-ups telling you of adventures in regions you’ve never heard of. New players in the RPG will have to complete the first main quest in order to enter the Shattered Space expansion. Only after becoming a full member of Constellation, and making a grav-jump to a system not related to a mission or encounter, will you be prompted to begin the DLC. Then you’ll receive a distress call urging you to go to a new space station, called The Oracle.

If you’re doing this all on a new playthrough, however, you may want to wait before starting the DLC. Bethesda states that while “any player can take on the challenge in Shattered Space,” it recommends a level of 35 to get the most out of the expansion. Presumably, while some will be able to make their way through the DLC’s more challenging encounters, it could prove too tough unless you’ve already got some serious playtime under your belt.

With the Starfield Shattered Space release date rapidly approaching, you may need to crank out some experience if you want to be heading in at the right difficulty. I suspect we’ll see the universe flooded with adaptive frames before long, along with the sound of many experience farms whirring up.

Starfield Shattered Space will launch on Monday September 30. You can make sure you’re ready by heading over to the Steam page to learn more.

Should you need to expand your game in other ways, our guide to the best Starfield mods will ensure you find what you’re looking for. Our best space games guide will also help you explore the universe from the comfort of your home.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.