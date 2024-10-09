It’s no secret that Starfield, and the new Shattered Space DLC by extension, didn’t meet expectations. I was critical of Bethesda’s latest RPG at launch, bemoaning how the switch to 1,000 planets spread the magic we could find in Skyrim and Fallout far too thin. That’s not the only problem players have, but discontent around Starfield has now bled over into the game’s DLC. Now, amid the fan response, Bethesda design director Emil Pagliarulo says that, while the negative reception makes him “sad,” the team is definitely not ignoring player criticism.

Starfield Shattered Space currently sits at ‘mostly negative’ on Steam. Between a perceived lack of content when held up against other Bethesda DLCs, and the expansion being a more closed-off experience that doesn’t impact the wider game, players have been left wanting. Starfield already struggled critically at launch, and Shattered Space has ensured that the RPG doesn’t fare any better a year later.

Now, after Pagliarulo shared an interview they did in the wake of Shattered Space’s launch, he’s responded to the concerns of one player on Twitter/X.

“If folks haven’t played Shattered Space, and they like Starfield, I think they’re missing out. If folks have played Shattered Space and still don’t like it, that makes me sad, honestly. Just know that we’ve also been hearing from plenty of people who love it,” Pagliarulo writes.

“Maybe it’s a game of expectations. Fans want a lot, and we do all we can to accommodate them. Here’s what I can tell you – nobody, and I mean nobody, at Bethesda is patting themselves on the back while ignoring our players.

“In addition to Shattered Space, we’ve also spent a lot of time this year addressing community concerns and making fixes. We’ll continue to do so, and will be listening to our fans every step of the way. We make these games for all of you.”

“Starfield is a massive game, and it takes time for us to address things. We move as fast as we can, as safely as we can. Game development is always tricky, but with a game as big as Starfield, every fix could potentially break something else.”

There are still plenty of new details in Shattered Space, and Starfield Db can help you find them all. That said, the $30 price tag hasn’t gone down well with many, especially as it offers more of the same game they might not have enjoyed last year.

If you're looking for ways to enhance Bethesda's most recent outing, we've got all the best Starfield mods for you to check out.

