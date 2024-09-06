I’ll admit it – I love Starfield. I wasn’t expecting to, especially since I picked it up several months after launch and therefore heard what so many had to say, but it swiftly used its cutter to burn a hole into my heart where it now snugly sits. Of course there are issues with it, but there’s light at the end of the wormhole and that comes in the shape of the upcoming Shattered Space DLC.

One of the key promises in Starfield was the ability to explore a vast galaxy, filled with alien planets and strange adventures. Unfortunately, as many found out, the reality was a little monotonous. The RPG does feature a ton of planets but the same generic points of interest are dotted around each of them, meaning you’ll quickly become accustomed to encountering the same Spacer bases, caves, and settler outposts.

In Shattered Space, however, things are getting more focused but also more unique. The action looks like it’ll take place almost entirely on the House Va’ruun planet of Va’ruun’kai – and the places players will encounter should be a lot more hand-crafted, rather than the procedurally generated and oft-repeated places found elsewhere in the game. According to a post from Bethesda on X, over 50 new locations will be found on this planet’s surface – an amount which dwarfs everywhere else out there apart from Jemison. If this expansion includes a hefty amount of locations, all placed by design with unique looks, layouts, and reasons to be there, it’ll definitely fix one of the biggest bugbears with the original game.

Of course all we know right now is that these are new locations – we don’t know exactly what form they’ll take. Though with a catastrophic event currently affecting the planet, it’s unlikely they’ll consist of 50 Chunks stores.

In addition to this nugget of information Bethesda has also confirmed that there’ll be new enemies to face down, and some fresh organic grenades you can craft – though these promise to be quite gross indeed. These details also confirm what we learned from a leak of the Shattered Space achievement list last week.

Though info is still fairly thin on the ground right now about the DLC, with the Starfield Shattered Space release date coming soon we can expect to hear a lot more about what’s incoming over the next few weeks.

Starfield Shattered Space will launch on Monday September 30, so mark that date in your space calendars. Head over to Steam to pre-purchase it now, or to add it to your wishlists.

