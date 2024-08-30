Starfield Shattered Space is not far away now, and the first DLC for Bethesda’s space RPG will take us to the homeworld of the mysterious Va’Ruun. However, ahead of it dropping in a few weeks’ time, some new achievements for the game have been uploaded to Steam, and judging from their contents, Shattered Space is going to be a lot bigger than I anticipated.

While the base game of Starfield focuses mostly on carting you off to procedurally-generated planets that can often feel repetitive or unimaginative, Shattered Space is set to be a return to form for Bethesda. It promises to deliver a more compact, hand-crafted story and world, which is something the majority of the space game’s fans (myself included) have been yearning for. Well, with the DLC’s achievements now in full view, there are a few teases as to what you can expect (potential spoilers ahead if you’re wanting to go in totally blind). It also suggests Shattered Space will rival past Bethesda expansions in terms of its story length and size.

The Starfield Steam achievements list has been updated with 12 new challenges to complete, and seven of those are tied to completing named quests such as “The Other Side” and “The Scaled Citadel.” This to me suggests that the main questline of Shattered Space will contain at least these seven quests, making it similar in length (on paper, anyways) to past expansions in Fallout 4 and Skyrim. The seven named missions are:

What Remains

The Promised, Broken

Zealous Overreach

Conflict in Conviction

Exhuming the Past

The Other Side

The Scaled Citadel

There is also a separate achievement for discovering 50 locations on Va’ruun’kai, the new world we’ll be visiting in the DLC. That puts it just above the number of locations that were made available in Fallout 4’s Far Harbor (45) and Nuka-World (43) expansions, so there’s definitely going to be plenty to explore.

Other achievements also detail how you’ll need to craft different types of “Vortex Grenades” and defeat “Vortex Horrors.” Maybe these new items are the only way to take out this new threat on Va’ruun’kai.

You can check out the updated achievement list for Starfield here. The newly-added achievements are, naturally, the ones with 0% completion at the end of the list.

