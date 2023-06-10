Join us for a game of Starfield showcase bingo

The Starfield showcase is almost here, and to celebrate our best look at the new Bethesda RPG game yet we at PCGamesN have made an online bingo card, in an effort to make our watch along even more entertaining. With the Starfield release date looming overhead, there’s no better time to dive in.

The Starfield Showcase is set for Sunday June 11 immediately following the Xbox Showcase, which starts at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm BST, and Sunday June 12 at 3am AEDT.

We don’t have an exact time for when the Starfield Showcase will begin, but I’d imagine it’ll run for around half an hour and start an hour and thirty minutes or so after the Xbox Showcase starts.

To help mark the occasion, we’re inviting you to play a game of Starfield bingo. What’s Starfield bingo you ask? Well, we’ve put a number of potential scenarios and reveals on a bingo card ahead of time, and you can pick a card and then see if you manage to get any rows or columns filled by the time the showcase finishes.

Will Todd Howard wear a leather jacket? Will there be a blazer and Starfield T-shirt combo? Will we see one of these endearingly cringe-yet-planned goofs and gaffs? It’s all on the table, so we at PCGamesN thought it would be fun to make a bit of a game out of the showcase while we watch. Some of what we’ve picked is highly unlikely, but it’s always fun to speculate, no?

There are no prizes for winning, mind you, apart from getting a row or column and using it as bragging rights – I guess? It’s all in the name of good-natured fun. You can generate your own bingo card at this link – everyone will get a unique card too, so don’t worry.

We’ll also be covering the Xbox and Bethesda showcase live, so be sure to check back in to see what was revealed.

While you wait for the showcase and eventual release date we’ve got all you need to know about the Starfield Game Pass launch, alongside a breakdown of Starfield traits and the Starfield persuasion system as well.