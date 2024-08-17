As Starfield Shattered Space nears it’s at its lowest price on Steam

Starfield has been, to put it lightly, a divisive game. For players looking to dive into a typical Bethesda RPG, and for die-hard fans of outer space adventures, it’s been a blast. However, when the game officially launched, many took a critical eye to its systems and storytelling and were left highly dissatisfied. Now, nearly a full year after launch and just ahead of its first DLC launch, the game is enjoying its biggest sale on Steam ever to entice those who took a pass on it initially.

The rollout for Starfield simply hasn’t been what Bethesda Game Studios had hoped it would be. The gaming giant’s first major title since Fallout 76, Starfield was released in September 2023 to middling reviews. PCGamesN rated the game a 7/10, noting its massive scope as a plus but pointing to its limited RPG depth and lackluster exploration.

However, since launch, the space game has received some updates that significantly improve the experience including adding new content at no charge and improving the game’s map.

Additionally, Starfield is getting its first major DLC release in Shattered Space. The expansion will introduce an entirely new story in the city of Dazra. Players will face off against hordes of ghosts driving you away from whatever secrets lie within. And, seeing as Dazra is the homeworld of the House Va’ruun faction, the Great Serpent that the faction follows could become a significant factor.

Although the expansion has no official release date, it is slated for a Fall 2024 release, which is just around the corner.

To celebrate, Starfield is on Steam sale for 33% off until Wednesday August 21 costing a reduced $46.89/£36.23. You can grab the sale here.

Additionally, if you’re interested in the Starfield Digital Premium Edition, that’s 30% off at just $69.99/£54.07. This version includes Starfield Creations, the game’s official soundtrack, and the game’s Premium Edition.

