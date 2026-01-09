With Baldur's Gate 3 proving more than ever that the CRPG is very much alive and well, bringing a whole new audience into the world of digital D&D, I'm excited to see more games able to capitalize on that with all manner of new settings. Starfinder: Afterlight is already high on my 2026 wishlist, combining plenty of agonizing decision-making with a tactical battle system. It also boasts an impressive cast, and its first gameplay reveal during the New Game Plus showcase gives us a taste of the combat along with a glimpse of narrator Roger Clark at work.

Starfinder: Afterlight is built on the Starfinder RPG, which can be thought of as a distant cousin of Dungeons and Dragons, being a sci-fi adaptation of developer Paizo's own D&D spinoff, Pathfinder. If you've already enjoyed turn-based RPGs in the vein of BG3, Solasta, or Owlcat's Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, then you'll already have a good idea of what to expect here, albeit on a more intergalactic scale. In a universe where magic and tech collide, it's up to you to save the galaxy from annihilation, all while your captain is MIA.

That means bringing together a party of companions from across the stars, ranging from android assassins to mystic prophets, with each bringing their own trials and tribulations. As with any adaptation of a tabletop format, Epictellers understands the importance of choice and improvisation, stressing that "nothing is forbidden, everything has consequences." Your decisions will impact the world around you and how factions react, and with an estimated 40 to 60 hour campaign no two playthroughs will be quite the same.

This first gameplay demo gives us a proper look at how action plays out, with the three-action turns established by Pathfinder Second Edition. In fact, if you found Baldur's Gate 3 a little overwhelming at times, you'll likely have an easier time picking up Starfinder, but there's still enough depth in the fundamentals to keep you thinking. I particularly love the Persona-style character face cutaways that pop up when key actions are taken, but the real winner for me here is hearing Roger Clark in action.

The voice of Red Dead Redemption 2's Arthur Morgan steps into the narrator role, and while BG3's Amelia Tyler is a nigh-impossible act to follow, I'm immediately enamored with the idea of my space adventure having a running commentary from gaming's favorite cowboy. Clark's narrator is just one piece of the puzzle, however. Among the rest of the voice cast you'll hear Neil Newbon (BG3's Astarion, who is also the voice director), Fred Tatasciore (Gears of War), Inel Tomlinson (Space Marine 2), Melissa Medina (Borderlands 4), James Alexander (Final Fantasy Tactics), and Carolina Ravassa (Overwatch).

The Starfinder: Afterlight release date is set for 2026 via Steam Early Access, and a demo is in the works. You can wishlist it now on Steam to make sure you don't miss that when it becomes available.