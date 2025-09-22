Show me a turn-based RPG based on a tabletop game, and I'll show you all my free time over the coming weeks instantly evaporating. It happened with Baldur's Gate 3, it happened with Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader, and I can sure as heck see it happening with Starfinder Afterlight, too. The forthcoming sci-fi epic promises all that turn-based goodness we know and love, with a stellar voice cast signing up as your crewmates as you sail the stars. The latest announcement brings two more voice acting greats into the fold, with CVs boasting work on Final Fantasy 14 and Dragon's Dogma 2.

Earlier this month, Starfinder Afterlight revealed to PCGamesN that Fred Tatasciore and Inel Tomlinson would be playing a Rocket/Groot-style duo. The cast of the forthcoming space game, which is being directed by VA royalty Neil Newbon, has expanded with another announcement, which brings two more impressive voices to the fray.

Melissa Medína (Warframe: 1999, Final Fantasy 14) will play Lu-323, an android assassin who specializes in stealth. Her personality has been shaped by TV dramas, which is more than a little reminiscent of the eponymous Murderbot from the Martha Wells novels and recent Apple TV series. Medína played Lettie in Warframe: 1999, the protoframe of Trinity, the support Warframe aligned with The Hex faction. The character was praised for being a Latina that doesn't rely on stereotypes, so hopefully we can see more of that representation in Starfinder.

Her companion is Sterling, a British human with a charming nature and lingering memories of a past life - literally, as he was somehow resuscitated after suffering a painful death. Sterling is played by James Alexander (Dragon's Dogma 2, Lords of the Fallen).

With a growing cast and excellent direction, Starfinder: Afterlight is hoping to gather some attention ahead of next month's Kickstarter campaign. It'll take a gargantuan effort to be considered a classic alongside the likes of Baldur's Gate 3 and Divinity: Original Sin, but it has the vocal talent to create a cast of classic characters, and that's the first step.

Starfinder Afterlight goes live on Kickstarter on Tuesday, October 7. You can register your interest here.

If that gets you in the mood for roleplaying (not like that), check out our list of the best RPGs for inspiration. With laser beams and galaxies galore, it's high time to upgrade to one of the best gaming monitors so you can see every cosmic detail.

Will you back Starfinder: Afterlight's Kickstarter, or wait for more information? Let us know in our community Discord server, where staff and readers discuss our favorite voice performances in games. Mine's Stephen Merchant in Portal 2. Or JK Simmons in Portal 2. Or Ellen McClain in - you get the picture.