We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Ex-Riot and Ubisoft devs’ new anime game is JRPG Diablo

Created by a team of ex Riot, Ubisoft, and Capcom devs, this vibrant new anime ARPG is a goregeous "love letter" to '90s and '00s JRPGs.

Ex-Riot and Ubisoft devs' new anime game is JRPG Diablo: A cure anime girl with long blue hair wainks into the camera reaching out a hand to the camera
Lauren Bergin's Avatar

Published:

Starlight Re:Volver 

When I forwarded the press release for Starlight Re:Volver to my esteemed PCGamesN colleagues, deputy news editor Ed Smith informed me that it “looks very you.” Now, my credits include reviewing Diablo 4 and delving deep into the plague-ridden world of A Plague Tale: Requiem – I’m drawn to dark, twisted worlds overrun with hellspawn and drenched in blood. But, what Ed also knows is that I’m a sucker for a good ol’ bright pink skin, and I absolutely adore that anime aesthetic – thankfully, Starlight Re:Volver blends those two worlds together, and it does, in fact, look very me.

Starlight Re:Volver drops you into the gorgeous, highly-stylized world of Nishi Island Metropolis (NIS for short), a neo-futuristic city that draws its resources from the mysterious So Mi realms. You are a Diver, and you wield the titular Re:Volver – a device that allows you to pierce the veil and slip into the So Mi, in turn allowing you to scour it for precious resources; think Zenless Zone Zero’s Hollows.

At its core, Starlight Re:Volver is a co-op game, so you’ll be working in teams of four to explore the So Mi. Akin to games like Diablo, you’ll be able to upgrade your builds and enhance your gear to ensure that you can take on tougher challenges, and, most importantly, show off. Combat is inspired by Japanese ARPGs and Hades’ fast-paced action, and promises to be equal parts flashy and effective.

YouTube Thumbnail

Just like other roguelikes, each run has its own modifiers. Smashing Twilight Crystals will completely alter the world around you, allowing you to uncover new treasures and use your surroundings to your advantage. Each venture into the So Mi also conjures a series of ever-changing Charms that switch up your characters’ abilities, meaning no two forays are the same.

But when you’re not slaying beasties and upgrading your kit, you’ll be able to explore NIS in all of its glory. I’m immediately reminded of Zenless Zone Zero again, as we see Effy spending time in the arcade and taking selfies with her crew. As someone who’s spent far too much time trying the various coffees on offer at ZZZ’s Coff Cafe, the social side of Starlight Re:Volver looks amazing.

A cartoon videogame character fires a laser at a huge stone wall

Blending that classic JRPG style with a mix of Diablo-style build crafting and Hades-inspired combat, the Starlight Re:Volver release date is set for 2025. Note that it’ll launch in early access form. If you’re looking to add it to your wishlist, though, click right here.

While you wait, though, we have a list of all the best anime games that are an absolute must-play, as well as a guide to all of the currently active Zenless Zone Zero codes if you, like me, can’t tear yourself away from New Eridu.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Forged in the heart of the Shadow Isles, Lauren spends her evenings riding demonic horses as High Noon Senna in League of Legends. When she's not saving souls and emoting at the worst possible time, she's replaying Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines as a Malkavian for the billionth time and wondering how Downtown's stop signs keep besting her. With bylines in The Loadout, Wargamer, Pocket Tactics, and Dexerto, quotes from her Diablo 4 content were showcased in cinemas across the globe, and yes she ugly cried in public. She's also appeared as an expert speaker on BBC World Service, and has a Master's Degree in War Studies, which somehow doesn't help her survive raids in World of Warcraft; although, that's probably because she mains Shadow Priest.