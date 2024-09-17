Ex-Riot and Ubisoft devs’ new anime game is JRPG Diablo

When I forwarded the press release for Starlight Re:Volver to my esteemed PCGamesN colleagues, deputy news editor Ed Smith informed me that it “looks very you.” Now, my credits include reviewing Diablo 4 and delving deep into the plague-ridden world of A Plague Tale: Requiem – I’m drawn to dark, twisted worlds overrun with hellspawn and drenched in blood. But, what Ed also knows is that I’m a sucker for a good ol’ bright pink skin, and I absolutely adore that anime aesthetic – thankfully, Starlight Re:Volver blends those two worlds together, and it does, in fact, look very me.

Starlight Re:Volver drops you into the gorgeous, highly-stylized world of Nishi Island Metropolis (NIS for short), a neo-futuristic city that draws its resources from the mysterious So Mi realms. You are a Diver, and you wield the titular Re:Volver – a device that allows you to pierce the veil and slip into the So Mi, in turn allowing you to scour it for precious resources; think Zenless Zone Zero’s Hollows.

At its core, Starlight Re:Volver is a co-op game, so you’ll be working in teams of four to explore the So Mi. Akin to games like Diablo, you’ll be able to upgrade your builds and enhance your gear to ensure that you can take on tougher challenges, and, most importantly, show off. Combat is inspired by Japanese ARPGs and Hades’ fast-paced action, and promises to be equal parts flashy and effective.

Just like other roguelikes, each run has its own modifiers. Smashing Twilight Crystals will completely alter the world around you, allowing you to uncover new treasures and use your surroundings to your advantage. Each venture into the So Mi also conjures a series of ever-changing Charms that switch up your characters’ abilities, meaning no two forays are the same.

But when you’re not slaying beasties and upgrading your kit, you’ll be able to explore NIS in all of its glory. I’m immediately reminded of Zenless Zone Zero again, as we see Effy spending time in the arcade and taking selfies with her crew. As someone who’s spent far too much time trying the various coffees on offer at ZZZ’s Coff Cafe, the social side of Starlight Re:Volver looks amazing.

Blending that classic JRPG style with a mix of Diablo-style build crafting and Hades-inspired combat, the Starlight Re:Volver release date is set for 2025. Note that it’ll launch in early access form. If you’re looking to add it to your wishlist, though, click right here.

