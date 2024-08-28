Green Hell dev heads to space for FPS and building game StarRupture

Green Hell is one of the biggest hits from the survival game boom that’s taken place on PC over the last decade or so. Its creator, Creepy Jar, managed to create a riff on the genre that’s stood the test of time as well as Rust, DayZ, Sons of the Forest, and other heavyweights of the era. The studio is now moving on from working on Green Hell, though, to show off a brand new project: a promising combination of sci fi survival, first person shooting, base building, and tower defense called StarRupture.

StarRupture looks, at its core, like an extremely elaborate take on the tower defense game genre. Its new gameplay reveal trailer shows what this looks like, demonstrating Creepy Jar’s distant future science fiction setting and some of what players can do in it. What initially looks like an FPS game in the mold of Halo soon reveals itself to be something else. In StarRupture, the player — on their own or as part of a four person team — is tasked with building, running, and protecting a base set up on an alien planet filled with hostile alien species.

As in Green Hell, part of the game’s danger comes from managing the player character’s body temperature, thirst, and hunger, but it also requires a constant effort to monitor environmental hazards and ward off insectile aliens ready to destroy every part of a base whose structures include storage areas, crafting tools, and energy producing systems. Between bouts of construction and combat, the player must also set out across the planet to find and gather or mine the resources necessary to upgrade, expand, and maintain their base.

While we're waiting to hear further news on StarRupture, you can find more in its vein with our picks for the top FPS games and survival games on PC.

