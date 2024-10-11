If Helldivers 2 has left you disappointed, the perfect sci-fi FPS just hit 1.0

If Helldivers 2 let you and the squad down, don’t fret, because there’s a new 16-player co-op FPS in town that will meet your bug-squishing desires. Starship Troopers: Extermination has finally left early access and is officially available now.

Offworld’s Starship Troopers: Extermination is a co-op sci-fi shooter that sees you – a Deep Space Vanguard Trooper – working with others to reclaim planets from vicious Arachnids, build and defend bases, and secure vital resources. All for the sake of humanity! Sound familiar?

Starship Troopers: Extermination already has a ‘very positive’ rating on Steam based on player reviews. It follows a successful early-access period that was potentially helped by some of the issues with Helldivers 2 in recent months. Ongoing balance changes and, of course, the controversy around account linking with PSN, might have soured players on Arrowhead’s shooter, and Starship Troopers has arrived to pick up the slack.

While the game’s early access was well received, the full launch adds a lot of new content, including a solo tutorial mode, the frozen, toxic planet of Boreas, the ability to create your own companies, and the Tanker Bug – which you’ll recognize if you watched the Starship Troopers movie.

Teamwork is critical in Starship Troopers: Extermination, with every soldier required to pull their weight. So, I highly advise trying to get as many friends together as you can to coordinate which of the six different classes you should play.

Starship Troopers: Extermination could well earn itself a place on our best FPS games list if Offworld continues to play its cards right. If you’d rather jump into a more chill co-operative experience, however, make sure to check out our guide to the best co-op games.

