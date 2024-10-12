While Helldivers 2 might be in a much better place after a few months of community consternation, it’s been long enough since launch that you and your liberty-loving crew might be on the lookout for the next great co-op game. Starship Troopers Extermination might just be that answer. Having just reached its full launch after more than a year in early access, it offers co-op FPS action in the iconic sci-fi setting with support for up to 16 players at once. With a ‘very positive’ Steam rating to its name, developer Offworld now outlines its plans for the future, with “an exciting 2025” ahead.

“Today marks a landmark moment for us as we officially welcome Troopers from PlayStation and Xbox to join the battle against the Bug,” the Starship Troopers Extermination developer says of the 1.0 launch. “There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing the battlefield transformed by your tactical victories and teamwork.” While its overall rating remains tremendously strong, with 84% of user reviews recommending the co-op game, many recent players express disappointment with the number of bugs, crashes, and performance problems still present in the 1.0 version.

“We want to emphasize that we’re committed to continuously improving the game with quality-of-life updates and performance fixes to ensure a seamless experience for all players, no matter where you choose to play,” Offworld project lead Peter Maurice says. “This fall, look out for performance enhancements and bug fixes as we gear up for an exciting 2025.” Alongside this, the team unveils its latest roadmap filled with the primary post-launch plans.

For the remainder of 2024, the team is working primarily on performance improvements and optimization – likely the most pressing issue at the moment, as players continue to report crashes, lag, and frame drops alongside other bugs (and not the kind you want to see). Progress on the Galactic Front is ongoing, along with new side missions, enemy bugs, and continued work on companies. There will also be some quality-of-life improvements, including a loadout locker to allow you to quickly swap between different gear setups.

Moving into the first quarter of 2025, there are plans to introduce new abilities and perks, and five new levels of class progression. You can also expect the arrival of the series’ signature Morita underbarrel attachments, and you’ll likely want them as Bug holes begin opening up across the map. Speaking of which, a new map is set to arrive in the second quarter of 2025, along with a new bug type and the second chapter of the S.O.G. solo play tutorial.

That’s certainly plenty to look forward to, although Maurice teases, “We’ve also got some surprises in store, so stay tuned. On behalf of the entire development team, we extend our deepest thanks to each and every one of you. It’s been a privilege working on this game and with our amazing community. Here’s to many more years of battling Arachnids together. See you in the game, Trooper.”

