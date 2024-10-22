When you look at the upcoming slate of zombie games, arguably the most hotly-anticipated is State of Decay 3. Fans have been patiently waiting for Undead Labs’ ambitious third entry in the series, but as the months roll on, patience is becoming thinner. Now is the time for Undead to put everything it has behind its next game, but unfortunately that also spells the end of the line for its beloved State of Decay 2, which today receives its last ever update.

It’s a sad time for the survival game, but all good things must come to an end. Luckily, this 38th and final patch will see State of Decay 2 go out in style. This substantial update essentially sets it up for the foreseeable future and gets it in the best possible shape with quality of life improvements, balancing changes, adjustments to event rewards, and dozens of bug fixes.

One of the biggest changes in Update 38 is the addition of community inventories. From the community screen, you can now access the stashes of all the other survivors in your base. This makes organizing, swapping, and storing gear so much easier.

If you’re driving around in State of Decay 2, you also need to factor in a new momentum mechanic that will slow your vehicle down if you drive through water. While 4x4s will be affected less by the water resistance than, say, a sports car, it is an added splash of realism that you’ll need to watch out for.

On top of all the gameplay changes, Undead Labs has not only added some brand new clothing items (including a firefighter outfit, a pilot’s cap, and a fedora) but it has also generously unvaulted any past time-gated content. This mostly includes seasonal gear for events like Halloween and Christmas. Several weapons and vehicles have also been added to the world spawn pool.

Update 38 is live right now in State of Decay 2. You can check out every single change in the full set of patch notes here. Although this is the last update for the game, Undead Labs has already assured it won’t be taken offline.

While State of Decay 2 is absolutely still worth playing today (it’s evolved a lot since we first penned our review six years ago) the home stretch of the agonizing wait for the State of Decay 3 release date now begins. If you’re suffering from State of Decay fatigue, here are some other brilliant zombie games that you can play in the meantime too.

