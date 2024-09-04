There are plenty of great zombie survival games out there, but the State of Decay series has produced two of the best. However, with its eyes set on its ambitious third game, something’s gotta give over at Undead Labs. The developer has just announced that after six years of support, State of Decay 2 will be receiving its final update later this year as it turns attentions to State of Decay 3.

While State of Decay 2 wasn’t quite as well received at launch as its predecessor – our very own review of the game from all the way back in 2018 gave it a mediocre 6/10. However, over time, appreciation for the survival game has grown as Undead Labs has improved it and added to it over the years. Now though, its work on State of Decay 2 is almost done as it focuses all efforts on its successor.

“Our ambition is to make the greatest zombie survival sim in the franchise, and to do so, we’ll be shifting our focus and resources to making the upcoming third installment, State of Decay 3,” Undead Labs says in a statement. “You can expect a final content update for State of Decay 2 coming later this year. This final update, Update 38, aims to fix some long-standing issues, implement additional quality of life improvements, and permanently unlock seasonal or otherwise previously-gated content, such as Winter outfits and the Wizard Van.”

In an FAQ, the studio assures fans that the game will still remain playable after Update 38 and won’t be going offline. It also says that “saved games and/or communities will not be affected.”

While there will be no more bug fixes, improvements, or new content, the game’s Bounty Broker will “continue to cycle automatically.”

In terms of an update on the State of Decay 3 release date, Undead is staying quiet for now. While there have been no official confirmations of delays and setbacks, it certainly feels as if its been a struggle to make progress on State of Decay 3. It was revealed way back in 2020, and a Kotaku report from 2022 described Undead Labs as a studio in disarray. However, earlier this year we finally got an update on the project with a new trailer that showcased some in-engine cinematics and gameplay snippets.

With all of Undead’s energy now going into it, here’s hoping it won’t be another four years until we hear and see more of the upcoming zombie game. In the meantime, here are some other brilliant co-op games that you can enjoy with your friends.

