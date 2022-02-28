Get 33% off this Steam Deck compatible 1TB microSD card on Amazon

Valve’s portable gaming PC has finally launched and has mostly lived up to the hype, with us describing it as “the best handheld around” in our Steam Deck review. Now, as customers complete their pre-orders and giddily wait for their device to arrive, many will understandably look to make use of the Deck’s microSD slot and expand its available storage. This is where something like the SanDisk 1TB Ultra comes into play, which is serendipitously 33% off on Amazon right now.

SanDisk’s a big player in the storage market, making expandable solutions for computers and other devices like smartphones for well over 30 years, and remain a leader within the industry. Don’t let the Ultra microSD card’s 120MB/s read speed fool you, as it’s more than capable of keeping up with the Steam Deck’s internal solid state drive. It may be hard to believe, but it’s capable of either matching or falling just a few seconds behind the SSD when it comes to game load times.

While you can replace the Steam Deck’s internal SSD, Valve has explicitly recommended against doing so, and it’s much simpler to make use of the handheld’s microSD card slot. Much like the Nintendo Switch, it’s easy to swap SD cards in and out of the Deck, meaning you could greatly expand your storage capacity by spreading your Steam games across multiple cards.

For those in the US, you can grab the 1TB SanDisk Ultra microSD card for $134.05, down from $199 which nets you a saving of 33% ($65.94). UK shoppers can get in on this deal too, shaving 32% (£70.30) off the SD card’s £217.99 RRP, bring it down to just £147.69.

If you want to get your new SSD to your door as quickly as it’ll load games, you should subscribe to Amazon Prime. Not only will you speed up the delivery time of your order, but you’ll also enjoy the benefits of all the games and goodies offered by Twitch Prime too.