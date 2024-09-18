Claim over 40 free Steam Deck games, thanks to Amazon

While there is no shortage of great games to play on the Steam Deck, you never turn up your nose at a free game, and Amazon now has over 40 free Steam Deck games you can download right now. If you’re one of the over 200 million Amazon Prime subscribers, then you already have access to these games and just need to claim them before they disappear.

If you own one of the best handheld gaming PCs, this is a great deal. You may well already pay for your Amazon Prime subscription to use the free delivery service, or watch movies and shows via Prime Video. However, there is a whole extra level to Amazon Prime, which includes free video games, and there just so happens to be some fantastic Steam Deck experiences available in the current crop of games.

The one downside to many of these games is that they can only be claimed via the Epic Game Store, Amazon Games Store, or GOG. I have good news though, because the Heroic Launcher allows you to link all three of these accounts to the app in desktop mode, making it a breeze to open games on these launchers on Steam Deck.

You can even create game shortcuts in Steam so that, once the games are downloaded, you don’t need to keep switching to desktop mode to play them.

Here are the free Steam Deck games you can claim with your Amazon Prime subscription:

Game Steam Deck Verified? Store Expiry Date Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland Works with Proton Experimental Epic September 19 Super Crazy Rhythm Castle Verified Epic September 19 Young Souls Works but not rated Prime September 25 Heaven Dust 2 Playable Prime September 25 Card Shark Verified Epic September 25 Soulstice Playable Epic September 25 LEGO Lord of the Rings Verified GOG September 30 Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Verified GOG September 30 Forager Verified GOG September 25 Wall World Verified Prime October 1 Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Definitive Edition Playable Epic October 5 LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventure Playable Prime October 9 Samurai Bringer Verified Prime October 9 Youtubers Life 2 Playable Prime October 16 Arcadegeddon Verified Epic October 16 Masterplan Tycoon Playable Prime October 23 Cat Quest 2 Verified GOG October 23 Midnight Fight Express Verified GOG October 23 Spells and Secrets Verified GOG October 23 Gravity Circuit Verified Prime November 6 Kraken Academy!! Verified Prime November 6 Whispered Secrets: Everburning Candle CE Works but not rated Prime November 6 Greedfall Gold Edition Playable GOG November 6 Loop Hero Verified Epic November 6 Trek to Yomi Verified Epic November 6 Beholder 3 Verified Prime November 13 Golfie Verified Prime November 13 En Garde Verified GOG November 13 Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical Verified GOG November 13 Hard West 2 Works with Proton Experimental GOG November 13 Moonlighter Verified GOG November 13 Figment 2: Creed Valley Works but not rated Prime November 20 KeyWe Playable Epic November 20 Arcade Paradise Verified GOG November 27 Industria Verified GOG November 27 Borderlands 2 Verified Epic November 27 Minabo A Walk Through Life Verified Prime December 4 Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Playable Epic December 4 Eternights Verified Epic December 4 Tales From The Borderlands Playable Epic December 11 9 Years of Shadows Playable GOG December 11 Cursed to Golf Playable GOG December 11 Hell Pie Verified GOG December 11 Showgunners Verified GOG December 12 Tiny Robots Recharged Works but not rated Prime December 31 Faraway: Arctic Escape Works but not rated Prime December 31 Faraway 2: Jungle Escape Playable Prime December 31

As you can see, there are some fantastic games to claim here, and they’ll also be yours to keep forever. Be wary of the dates, though, because once they’re gone, you will have missed your opportunity.

Expired Amazon Prime free games:

The Invisible Hand – September 18

Maneater – September 18

If you want to check out our picks for the best Steam Deck games then our handy guide lists our favorites and all of them have been tested for your peace of mind.