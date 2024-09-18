Claim over 40 free Steam Deck games, thanks to Amazon

While there is no shortage of great games to play on the Steam Deck, you never turn up your nose at a free game, and Amazon now has over 40 free Steam Deck games you can download right now. If you’re one of the over 200 million Amazon Prime subscribers, then you already have access to these games and just need to claim them before they disappear.
If you own one of the best handheld gaming PCs, this is a great deal. You may well already pay for your Amazon Prime subscription to use the free delivery service, or watch movies and shows via Prime Video. However, there is a whole extra level to Amazon Prime, which includes free video games, and there just so happens to be some fantastic Steam Deck experiences available in the current crop of games.
The one downside to many of these games is that they can only be claimed via the Epic Game Store, Amazon Games Store, or GOG. I have good news though, because the Heroic Launcher allows you to link all three of these accounts to the app in desktop mode, making it a breeze to open games on these launchers on Steam Deck.
You can even create game shortcuts in Steam so that, once the games are downloaded, you don’t need to keep switching to desktop mode to play them.
Here are the free Steam Deck games you can claim with your Amazon Prime subscription:
|Game
|Steam Deck Verified?
|Store
|Expiry Date
|Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland
|Works with Proton Experimental
|Epic
|September 19
|Super Crazy Rhythm Castle
|Verified
|Epic
|September 19
|Young Souls
|Works but not rated
|Prime
|September 25
|Heaven Dust 2
|Playable
|Prime
|September 25
|Card Shark
|Verified
|Epic
|September 25
|Soulstice
|Playable
|Epic
|September 25
|LEGO Lord of the Rings
|Verified
|GOG
|September 30
|Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY
|Verified
|GOG
|September 30
|Forager
|Verified
|GOG
|September 25
|Wall World
|Verified
|Prime
|October 1
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Definitive Edition
|Playable
|Epic
|October 5
|LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventure
|Playable
|Prime
|October 9
|Samurai Bringer
|Verified
|Prime
|October 9
|Youtubers Life 2
|Playable
|Prime
|October 16
|Arcadegeddon
|Verified
|Epic
|October 16
|Masterplan Tycoon
|Playable
|Prime
|October 23
|Cat Quest 2
|Verified
|GOG
|October 23
|Midnight Fight Express
|Verified
|GOG
|October 23
|Spells and Secrets
|Verified
|GOG
|October 23
|Gravity Circuit
|Verified
|Prime
|November 6
|Kraken Academy!!
|Verified
|Prime
|November 6
|Whispered Secrets: Everburning Candle CE
|Works but not rated
|Prime
|November 6
|Greedfall Gold Edition
|Playable
|GOG
|November 6
|Loop Hero
|Verified
|Epic
|November 6
|Trek to Yomi
|Verified
|Epic
|November 6
|Beholder 3
|Verified
|Prime
|November 13
|Golfie
|Verified
|Prime
|November 13
|En Garde
|Verified
|GOG
|November 13
|Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
|Verified
|GOG
|November 13
|Hard West 2
|Works with Proton Experimental
|GOG
|November 13
|Moonlighter
|Verified
|GOG
|November 13
|Figment 2: Creed Valley
|Works but not rated
|Prime
|November 20
|KeyWe
|Playable
|Epic
|November 20
|Arcade Paradise
|Verified
|GOG
|November 27
|Industria
|Verified
|GOG
|November 27
|Borderlands 2
|Verified
|Epic
|November 27
|Minabo A Walk Through Life
|Verified
|Prime
|December 4
|Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
|Playable
|Epic
|December 4
|Eternights
|Verified
|Epic
|December 4
|Tales From The Borderlands
|Playable
|Epic
|December 11
|9 Years of Shadows
|Playable
|GOG
|December 11
|Cursed to Golf
|Playable
|GOG
|December 11
|Hell Pie
|Verified
|GOG
|December 11
|Showgunners
|Verified
|GOG
|December 12
|Tiny Robots Recharged
|Works but not rated
|Prime
|December 31
|Faraway: Arctic Escape
|Works but not rated
|Prime
|December 31
|Faraway 2: Jungle Escape
|Playable
|Prime
|December 31
As you can see, there are some fantastic games to claim here, and they’ll also be yours to keep forever. Be wary of the dates, though, because once they’re gone, you will have missed your opportunity.
Expired Amazon Prime free games:
- The Invisible Hand – September 18
- Maneater – September 18
