Claim over 40 free Steam Deck games, thanks to Amazon

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, there are countless great games waiting to be claimed, and most work great on Valve's handheld.

Amazon Prime Free Steam Deck Games
While there is no shortage of great games to play on the Steam Deck, you never turn up your nose at a free game, and Amazon now has over 40 free Steam Deck games you can download right now. If you’re one of the over 200 million Amazon Prime subscribers, then you already have access to these games and just need to claim them before they disappear.

If you own one of the best handheld gaming PCs, this is a great deal. You may well already pay for your Amazon Prime subscription to use the free delivery service, or watch movies and shows via Prime Video. However, there is a whole extra level to Amazon Prime, which includes free video games, and there just so happens to be some fantastic Steam Deck experiences available in the current crop of games.

The one downside to many of these games is that they can only be claimed via the Epic Game Store, Amazon Games Store, or GOG. I have good news though, because the Heroic Launcher allows you to link all three of these accounts to the app in desktop mode, making it a breeze to open games on these launchers on Steam Deck.

You can even create game shortcuts in Steam so that, once the games are downloaded, you don’t need to keep switching to desktop mode to play them.

Here are the free Steam Deck games you can claim with your Amazon Prime subscription:

Game Steam Deck Verified? Store Expiry Date
Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland Works with Proton Experimental Epic September 19
Super Crazy Rhythm Castle Verified Epic September 19
Young Souls Works but not rated Prime September 25
Heaven Dust 2 Playable Prime September 25
Card Shark Verified Epic September 25
Soulstice Playable Epic September 25
LEGO Lord of the Rings Verified GOG September 30
Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Verified GOG September 30
Forager Verified GOG September 25
Wall World Verified Prime October 1
Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Definitive Edition Playable Epic October 5
LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventure Playable Prime October 9
Samurai Bringer Verified Prime October 9
Youtubers Life 2 Playable Prime October 16
Arcadegeddon Verified Epic October 16
Masterplan Tycoon Playable Prime October 23
Cat Quest 2 Verified GOG October 23
Midnight Fight Express Verified GOG October 23
Spells and Secrets Verified GOG October 23
Gravity Circuit Verified Prime November 6
Kraken Academy!! Verified Prime November 6
Whispered Secrets: Everburning Candle CE Works but not rated Prime November 6
Greedfall Gold Edition Playable GOG November 6
Loop Hero Verified Epic November 6
Trek to Yomi Verified Epic November 6
Beholder 3 Verified Prime November 13
Golfie Verified Prime November 13
En Garde Verified GOG November 13
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical Verified GOG November 13
Hard West 2 Works with Proton Experimental GOG November 13
Moonlighter Verified GOG November 13
Figment 2: Creed Valley Works but not rated Prime November 20
KeyWe Playable Epic November 20
Arcade Paradise Verified GOG November 27
Industria Verified GOG November 27
Borderlands 2 Verified Epic November 27
Minabo A Walk Through Life Verified Prime December 4
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Playable Epic December 4
Eternights Verified Epic December 4
Tales From The Borderlands Playable Epic December 11
9 Years of Shadows Playable GOG December 11
Cursed to Golf Playable GOG December 11
Hell Pie Verified GOG December 11
Showgunners Verified GOG December 12
Tiny Robots Recharged Works but not rated Prime December 31
Faraway: Arctic Escape Works but not rated Prime December 31
Faraway 2: Jungle Escape Playable Prime December 31

As you can see, there are some fantastic games to claim here, and they’ll also be yours to keep forever. Be wary of the dates, though, because once they’re gone, you will have missed your opportunity.

Expired Amazon Prime free games:

  • The Invisible Hand – September 18
  • Maneater – September 18

If you want to check out our picks for the best Steam Deck games then our handy guide lists our favorites and all of them have been tested for your peace of mind.

