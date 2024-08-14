Steam Deck OS is coming to the Asus ROG Ally, confirms Valve

Valve is making SteamOS available for download and use on a competitor’s device for the first time. Asus ROG Ally owners should soon be able to download the streamlined, Linux-based operating system following confirmation by Valve that the update is in the works.

The Steam Deck still reigns supreme as the best handheld gaming PC, and a big reason for its dominance is SteamOS, which is so much more optimized for portable gaming compared to Windows. Now, though, this gap could be bridged, as the Asus ROG Ally is set to be the first handheld outside of the Steam Deck to receive official SteamOS support.

Valve designer, Lawrence Yang, confirmed this news to Tom Warren of The Verge in an exclusive interview, stating “The note about ROG Ally keys is related to third-party device support for SteamOS. The team is continuing to work on adding support for additional handhelds on SteamOS.”

The note in question was a line spotted in the most recent SteamOS patch notes, which mentioned “added support for extra ROG Ally keys.” We covered this recent “Megafixer” Steam Deck update when it was released, and it certainly raised eyebrows given how the rest of the update focused so heavily on Steam Deck-specific fixes.

It’s not clear when the download will be available and how easy it might be to install but the implication is that it might not be too far away.

As exciting as this news is, we’re still far from seeing SteamOS implemented in competitor handhelds publicly. Yang also notes that this isn’t a step towards Valve just offering SteamOS as a default installer for all rival handhelds, but it fulfills a previous commitment when it stated it could allow others to use SteamOS in the future, be it for handhelds, desktops, or other projects.

The future of gaming handhelds was already exciting, but this latest development could see the likes of the ROG Ally X and Lenovo Legion Go overcome their Windows limitations, which makes for sterner competition to the Steam Deck, ironically at Valve’s behest.

