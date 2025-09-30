Here are five brilliant Steam Deck games you need to buy in the Autumn Sale

The Steam Autumn Sale is live right now through to October 6, and there are a ton of amazing Steam Deck games that are currently reduced by up to 90%, meaning it's a great time to head back to your wishlist if you've been holding out for some price drops.

While the Steam Deck is still the best handheld on our buying guide, there's some stiff competition coming for its crown later this year. However, the Steam ecosystem is proving extremely hard to topple, and it's what makes the Deck so appealing, despite its aging hardware.

Here are our top five picks for Steam Deck games to pick up during the Steam Autumn Sale:

Hitman World of Assassination

Steam Deck Verified, 80% off

Hitman developer IO Interactive may be focusing on its new 007 game, due out in early 2026, but the Hitman franchise still gets plenty of love, and this iconic stealth action franchise is a fantastic Steam Deck experience.

If you don't want to dive in at the deep end, you can download a free starter pack to give the game a try first. However, if you get hooked by the addictive gameplay loop, you may well be happy to part with less than $30 to gain access to three games' worth of maps, missions, and content, in addition to the roguelike Freelancer mode.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Steam Deck Verified, 30% off

One of the best cozy games on PC, Disney Dreamlight Valley also runs perfectly on the Steam Deck, and it feels like it was made for the handheld. With a few years of free and paid content updates now behind it, and plenty more to come, there's a ton of Disney characters to recruit and biomes to explore in this cutesy life sim.

Whether you play games like this for the story or the freedom of living a cozy virtual life with iconic Disney characters roaming the spaces that you build and design, Dreamlight Valley caters to all players, and how you spend your time in the game is truly up to you.

Grand Theft Auto IV Complete Edition

Steam Deck Playable, 70% off

Grand Theft Auto IV uses dxvk, which translates the game from DirectX to Vulkan for the Steam Deck, and it runs as intended with no stuttering and decent image quality. Whether you're trying out this GTA game for the first time while we wait for GTA 6, or you're returning for yet another playthrough of Niko Bellic's time in Liberty City, this is a great game to play on the Steam Deck.

Dying Light

Steam Deck Verified, 80% off

The original Dying Light offers a curious reworking of what was becoming a stale and oversaturated market for zombie games. Rather than being a straight-up action or survival game, Dying Light offers the best of both worlds, while also adding in Mirror's Edge-style parkour that could be used for platforming or combat.

Two further games have followed in the Dying Light franchise, but if you want to know what all the fuss is about, the OG Dying Light still holds up incredibly well and runs perfectly on the Steam Deck, too.

Batman Arkham Knight

Steam Deck Verified, 80% off

A final entry in Rocksteady's Arkham trilogy, Arkham Knight is a gargantuan game that includes not just a compelling main story, but more side content than most players know what to do with. At the time of its release, the emphasis on the Batmobile gameplay was criticized, but upon returning to it recently, it's no way near as intrusive as I remember it being.

This memorable open-world game is best played all the way to 100% completion, and if you can spare a little extra cash, the entire Arkham trilogy is on sale with 85% off right now, meaning you could bag all three of Rocksteady's incredible games for under $10, and each one runs great on the Steam Deck.

All of the games we've picked out still reside in the most-played game chart on the Steam Deck for the past month, with some still holding a top 100 spot for the past year. If you want to check out some of our picks for the best Steam Deck games, we have a helpful guide covering a total of 30 games.

