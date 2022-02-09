Fall face-first into the Steam Deck with this gaming cushion

The Steam Deck is supposed to be an on-the-go PC, but thanks to a new gaming cushion, you’ll be able to play on Valve’s portable while faceplanting the floor. Spotted by Gizmodo Japan, the Lying Face Down Sleep Cushion Z is a cross between a car seat and a deck chair, and it could make our lazy gaming dreams a reality.

Developed by the Japanese company Thanko, the Cushion Z almost functions like a massage table, supporting the neck and torso. By placing your head between two cushions, you can abandon the need to hold yourself upright while still clutching onto your favourite gadgets.

Of course, you don’t have to strike yoga positions to use the Cushion Z, as it also functions as a floor seat. While most gamers would probably kick back on a conventional chair, opting to chill out on the floor could help you get away from your gaming desk, especially if working from home is now an everyday occurrence.

Thanko uses Nintendo Switch gameplay as an example use case, but the Cushion Z could pair nicely with Valve’s portable powerhouse. After all, the Steam Deck is a colossus compared to the Switch, and its chonky nature could make longer gaming sessions a chore.

The Lying Face Down Sleep Cushion Z comes in at 6,980 yen ($60 USD), and it’s available exclusively via Thanko’s website. This means if you reside outside of Japan, you’ll have to either import the accessory or get an overseas friend to pick it up for you. If neither of those is an option, you might want to consider investing in the best gaming chair, or just grab a bunch of pillows from your bed instead.