Steam Deck dock hits its lowest ever price with 46% off

The Steam Deck is a revolutionary little device that lets you take a portable gaming PC on-the-go, but it’s not quite as intuitive as the Nintendo Switch when it comes to playing on the big screen. Docks are sold separately rather than coming part in parcel, but Ivoler fortunately has you covered with a deal on its 5-in-1 device that makes it the best price it’s ever been.

With three USB 3.0 ports rated for 5Gbps, a HDMI 2.0 connection capable of 4K resolution at 60Hz, and a fast-charging USB-C port, it has all the makings of the best Steam Deck dock with enough room for a mouse, keyboard, and even a webcam.

Right now, you can get it 46% cheaper on Amazon US, bringing it down to just $27.19 USD and saving you over $20 in the process. Folks across the pond enjoy a 32% discount on Amazon UK, also making it £27.19 GBP. This is the lowest price that the Steam Deck dock has fallen to on either storefront, so snap it up while you can as this is a limited time deal.

There are plenty of hubs out there you can get your hands on, but a dock also offers a built-in stand so you can use your propped-up Steam Deck as a second screen. Better yet, Ivoler says it has “built-in safeguards [to] protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging” and there’s a 24-hour customer service to support you with any issues you might encounter.

