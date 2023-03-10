Grab a great Steam Deck dock on Amazon for under $30

Looking for a great Steam Deck dock? This third party solution trades blows with Valve's official accessory, and it's now available less than $30.

You can now pick up a Steam Deck dock for less than $30 on Amazon, and it’ll help turn Valve’s portable powerhouse into a handheld hybrid, just like the Nintendo Switch. The USB-C hub comes with everything you need to hook up a monitor, keyboard, mouse, and external storage, but it also serves as a way of displaying the handheld at your desk.

Over on Amazon US, the Zyerch Steam Deck dock is down from $49.99 to $34.99, but you can grab an additional 20% on top of that. Checking the coupon code box before adding it to your cart will bring its final price down to $28 – a bargain considering Valve wants three times as much for its official accessory.

If you’re looking for a cheap way to pair Valve’s portable with desktop peripherals and an external display, or looking to create the perfect Steam Deck TV setup, Zyerch’s cheap and cheerful dock should cover all bases. It comes armed with three USB 3.0 ports, HDMI output, and ethernet connectivity, so you won’t have to use additional adapters and dongles.

100w power delivery support will also keep your handheld charged while providing power to all your connected devices, but you’ll have to plug in your own USB-C power supply. Thankfully, compatible power bricks are easy to come by, as spare USB C chargers by the likes of Jsaux are available for around $16.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you snag next-day delivery on this swish Steam Deck dock deal. New subscribers can also get a 30-day free trial, meaning you won’t have to pay extra to snag the hub ASAP.

Looking for an alternative? We’ve tested the best Steam Deck dock options so you don’t have to, and contenders like the one in our Jsaux M.2 Steam Deck dock review even come with built-in SSD support.

