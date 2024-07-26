Dragon Age Veilguard is already Steam Deck verified

While we’re usually made to wait until a game has been released to find out whether it works on Steam Deck, Bioware has jumped the gun and announced that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be Verified at launch.

It’s no surprise that Bioware is targeting great performance on the best handheld gaming PC as it’s the style of game that totally lends itself to portable play. However, it’s very surprising to see it announced before the Dragon Age: The Veilguard release date.

In a rather random reveal, Bioware not only confirmed the Steam Deck Verification but also stated that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be native to Steam, meaning the EA App won’t be required to run the game.

This is quite the double victory for fans of the game who were planning to play either on PC or via the Steam Deck. Launchers have been known to cause issues for the Steam Deck in the past, and the idea of having to download another app and log into another account, just to play a game you deliberately purchased on Valve’s storefront, is becoming tiresome.

While Bioware is assuring fans that a release date announcement is forthcoming, and it is still slated for 2024, there are some raised eyebrows over the decision to release this information before something as crucial as the release date.

Q4 releases are already starting to stack up, and if Bioware wants to ensure people are prepared for the launch of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, it might be wise to get a date nailed down sooner rather than later.

