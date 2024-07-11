Grab 16 Steam Deck games and save $245 in this Handheld Heroes bundle

If you’re short of games to play on your Steam Deck, or any handheld gaming PC, then Fanatical has you covered with its Handheld Heroes bundle. This latest deal allows you to select up to 16 games to buy and receive a huge 84% discount in return.

While the Steam Deck may be the best handheld gaming PC right now, these games will run great on any other portables as well, including both the Asus ROG Ally and the Lenovo Legion Go.

There are 16 games in total from which to choose in Fantatical’s Handheld Heroes bundle, they are:

Dishonored 2 – Steam Deck Playable

Steam Deck Playable Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus – Steam Deck Verified

Steam Deck Verified Quake 2 – Steam Deck Playable

Steam Deck Playable Transport Fever – Steam Deck Playable

Steam Deck Playable Trinity Fusion – Steam Deck Verified

Steam Deck Verified Istanbul: Digital Edition – Steam Deck Playable

Steam Deck Playable Looper Tactics – Steam Deck Playable

Steam Deck Playable Cookie Cutter – Steam Deck Verified

Steam Deck Verified Pan’orama – Steam Deck Playable

Steam Deck Playable Dust & Neon – Steam Deck Verified

Steam Deck Verified God of Weapons – Steam Deck Playable

Steam Deck Playable Strayed Lights – Steam Deck Playable

Steam Deck Playable Beyond the Edge of Owlsgard – Steam Deck Playable

Steam Deck Playable Hidden Cats Triple Pack – Steam Deck Playable

Steam Deck Playable The Crackpet Show – Steam Deck Verified

Steam Deck Verified The Invisible Hand – Steam Deck Playable

This is a great selection of games from all sorts of eras, covering genres spanning from epic first-person shooters and stealth adventures to digital board games and find-the-cat puzzle games.

Fanatical gives you full control over how your bundle looks, offering two, three, and five+ game options. With the two-game bundle, you’ll pay $3.50 per game. For the three-game bundle this discounts to $3.33 per game, and the five+ bundle is the best value, as you’ll only pay $3 per game selected.

The five+ option allows you to select all 16 games on offer, but the $3 per game discount won’t get any lower. This means all 16 games could be yours for just $47.97, a massive $245.85 saving when factoring in the MSRP of each game.

If you’re still hungry for more great, cheap Steam Deck games after this offer, the July Humble Choice selection offers another great way to boost your handheld library without breaking the bank.