Save up to $469 in this Steam Deck game bundle builder

It’s time for another incredible Steam Deck game bundle from Fanatical. This time, you can add up to 22 games to a deal at $7 each. The bundle would cost $632.29, but instead, it can be yours for $153.96. But fear not, if you don’t want or need 22 games to add to your backlog, there is still a way to buy fewer games and still save big. We even have an exclusive discount code that will save you more money, which we will detail below.

More developers are targeting Steam Deck verification as the best handheld gaming PC continues to dominate the market despite its aging power. Many of these games will also run great on devices like the Asus ROG Ally X too.

Like the recent Handheld Heroes bundle, this deal from Fanatical is split into three tiers of savings. If you want two of the games included, they will cost $7.50 each. If you want three or four of the games, this comes down to $7.33 per game. Finally, for 5 or more games, the discount tops out at $7 per game.

The only big difference between the two bundles is the quality of the games on offer. While the Handheld Heroes bundle was great value, many of the games were very old, whereas here, the games are, for the most part, more recent releases or hidden gems you might not have played yet. This list is shown below:

Deathloop

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Capcom Arcade Stadium

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium

Choo-Choo Charles

Lil Gator Game

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons

Vox Machinae

Paper Trail

Lords of Exile

Wave Break

Brok the Investigator – Steam Deck Verified

Shantae and the Seven Seas

Spin Rhythm XD

Kingdom Shell

Bore Blasters

Inkulinati

Cattails Wildwood Story

Undying

Beneath Oresa

Every game in the bundle is Steam Deck Verified, so you have peace of mind that they will run without issue on Valve’s handheld. While some of these games may already take residence in your Steam Pile of Shame, this bundle presents a great way to grab some more fantastic handheld experiences for a great, low price.

If you want to save an additional 5% on the total cost of this bundle, you can use the code “PCN5″ at checkout. For more great handheld titles, check out our list of the best Steam Deck games, where every entry has been tested by us.