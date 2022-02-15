How to check the Steam Deck compatibility of your Steam games

We’re less than two weeks away from the Steam Deck’s release date, and excitement surrounding Valve’s portable gaming PC has never been higher. However, many users remain uncertain as to how their Steam games will run on the Deck, if at all. Thankfully, in lieu of an official solution from Valve, the community has decided to take things into their own hands.

Introducing CheckMyDeck, a project by Reddit user Flexxyyy that allows you to check how compatible your Steam library is with the Steam Deck. It also works with your Steam wishlist, meaning you can check a game’s verification level before you decide to buy it. It’s worth noting that while Valve is making steady progress in checking every Steam game, it still has a long way to go, so it’s worth looping back around to the site as new games get verified.

You need to have a few details to hand in order to use the site, but we’ve put together a guide down below that you can follow.

Here’s how to check your Steam library’s Steam Deck compatibility:

Go to CheckMyDeck

Enter your Steam ID. If you’re not sure what this is, then refer to the guide further down

The list will display your current library, but you can check your Steam wishlist by clicking the CTA in the top-left corner

Here’s how to find your Steam ID:

Go to your Steam profile

Click the ‘Edit Profile’ CTA in the top-right corner

If you’ve entered a custom URL, delete it from the field without clicking save

Your 64-bit ID will reveal itself below the custom URL field

Copy the string of numbers (your Steam ID) after ‘/profiles/’

Finally, you may need to change the privacy settings of your Steam profile in order to use CheckMyDeck. If you do, the site has a handy tutorial that should pop up once you enter your Steam ID.