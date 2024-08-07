Grab eight fantastic Steam Deck games for just $12, saving over $190

If you’re after more great Steam Deck games to play, here’s an amazing opportunity to grab a load of new titles for just $12. The new Humble Choice subscription is now live, offering fantastic value for eight games, with genres ranging from massive open-world RPGs to indie puzzle titles.

Despite new competition hitting the market recently, the Steam Deck is still the best handheld gaming PC, even though it’s not the most powerful. Humble’s monthly game subscription is also a great partner for Deck owners, offering a way to regularly boost your portable game library for one low price.

The Humble Choice games are revealed on the first Tuesday of each month, and eight games of varying size and stature from a variety of genres are available to buy for one low cost. This month (August 2024) the following games have been added to the service:

Sifu – Steam Deck Verified – Very Positive Rating

– Steam Deck Verified – Very Positive Rating Gotham Knights – Steam Deck Playable – Mixed Rating

– Steam Deck Playable – Mixed Rating High on Life – Steam Deck Verified – Very Positive Rating

– Steam Deck Verified – Very Positive Rating Blacktail – Steam Deck Verified – Very Positive Rating

– Steam Deck Verified – Very Positive Rating Astral Ascent – Steam Deck Verified – Very Positive Rating

– Steam Deck Verified – Very Positive Rating Diluvian Ultra – Not Steam Deck Rated (but works great!) – Very Positive Rating

– Not Steam Deck Rated (but works great!) – Very Positive Rating Universe For Sale – Steam Deck Verified – Very Positive Rating

– Steam Deck Verified – Very Positive Rating This Means Warp – Steam Deck Playable – Mostly Positive Rating

The total MSRP of this month’s games is $206.22 (£199), so once your $11.99 (£8.99) subscription fee is taken away, you’ll save a massive $194.22 ($190.01).

It’s a great lineup of games this month, but there’s one title that sticks out from the crowd. Gotham Knights still holds a mixed rating on Steam, having disappointed a lot of players when it was first released. Many expected it to be a true follow-up to the Batman: Arkham games, but this weight of expectation ended up sinking the game.

If you approach it as a standalone superhero RPG, however, despite its ties to the Arkham storyline, you’ll enjoy it a lot more. I took a while to warm up to it, but you can have a ton of fun with the game if you give it a chance.

Another standout title is Sifu, a unique roguelike where every time you fail a run, your character grows older, wiser, and more powerful, but also more fragile. The action is smooth and runs great on the Steam Deck thanks to its Verified status.

When it comes to the indie titles included in this month’s lineup, my pick is This Means Warp, a cross between Faster Than Light and Overcooked. Ship management meets kitchen chaos in this cooperative strategy game, which also offers loads of replayability thanks to procedurally generated levels.

For a look at some of the best Steam Deck games available, check out our guide where we have hand-picked and tested every game so you know they will run without issue.