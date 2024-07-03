Grab these eight amazing Steam Deck games for $12, saving $187

It’s the first week of July, which means a new selection of Humble Choice games is ready to download, and this month is once again stunning for Steam Deck owners. We’ve got epic stealth adventure, fast-paced arcade action, extraterrestrial RTS, and much more all covered in this month’s eight games.

While the Steam Deck continues to be the best handheld gaming PC on the market right now, it also happens to be one of the most affordable, and you can grab an LCD model with up to 15% off thanks to the Steam Summer Sale which ends on July 11.

The Humble Choice games are revealed on the first Tuesday of each month, and eight games of varying size and stature from a variety of genres are available to buy for one low cost. This month (July 2024) the following games have been added to the service:

A Plague Tale: Requiem – Steam Deck Verified – Very Positive Rating

– Steam Deck Verified – Very Positive Rating Ghostrunner 2 – Steam Deck Verified – Very Positive Rating

– Steam Deck Verified – Very Positive Rating Starship Troopers: Terran Command – Steam Deck Playable – Very Positive Rating

– Steam Deck Playable – Very Positive Rating Figment 2 – Steam Deck Playable – Very Positive Rating

– Steam Deck Playable – Very Positive Rating Sticky Business – Steam Deck Verified – Overwhelmingly Positive Rating

– Steam Deck Verified – Overwhelmingly Positive Rating Zoeti – Steam Deck Verified – Very Positive Rating

– Steam Deck Verified – Very Positive Rating Heretic’s Fork – Steam Deck Playable – Very Positive Rating

– Steam Deck Playable – Very Positive Rating Hyperviolent – Steam Deck Playable – Mostly Positive Rating

Even taking the Steam Summer Sale into consideration, there are still big savings on offer with the games available in this month’s Humble Choice. While you can save $187.92 (£168.70) against the full MSRP of these games, buying the bundle during the Summer Sale still saves you $84.92 (£73.82) thanks to the mere $12 (£8.99) subscription cost.

This month’s lineup features some standout games such as A Plague Tale: Requiem, the follow-up to Innocence which was a surprise hit from 2019. In this sequel, we return to follow Amicia de Rune and her brother Hugo as they try to survive in 14th-century Medieval France against plague-infested rats and a shady organization known as The Order.

Stealth gameplay and emotional storytelling are central to the Plague Tale games and Requiem delivers both in abundance. You owe it to yourself to try these games. If you want to buy the first game, you get an 85% off coupon for Steam with this month’s games.

Next up is Starship Troopers: Terran Command, a real-time strategy game that has found a new life in the spotlight following the success of Helldivers 2.

A second DLC pack just dropped for the game, and you can even get 25% off the first one, the Raising Hell expansion, thanks to a coupon that comes with July’s Humble Choice.

The final game I’ll highlight is Heretic’s Fork, a deck-building and tower-defense hybrid that really taps into that part of my brain that just wants to keep playing one more round before I realize that four hours have passed.

You’ll progress through the nine circles of hell while improving your deck and enjoying the dark humor that this game nails. Games like Heretic’s Fork are why I’m such a fan of Humble Choice as I may never have purchased it otherwise, yet I’ve come to love my time with it so far.

A reminder that with Humble Choice, you not only get access to your monthly games but also additional coupons that could get you more games for cheap or DLC for some of the games in the current lineup.

You also get a discount in the Humble Store just for being a subscriber, with 10% at month one, 15% at month three, 17% at month six, and 20% when you reach month 12. If you ever think a month’s games don’t suit you, you can pause your membership or skip a month instead.

For a look at some of the best Steam Deck games available, check out our guide where we have hand-picked and tested every game so you know they will run without issue.