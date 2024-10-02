Grab six amazing indie games on Steam Deck for just $12, saving over $80

The October Humble Choice games are live and it’s another great opportunity to grow your Steam Deck library, although there are two games this month that unfortunately carry Steam Deck ratings of ‘Unsupported’, and for good reason. Despite this, there are still six incredible indie games in the Humble Choice selection that are well worth your time.

The Steam Deck is still the best handheld gaming PC in my eyes, but this month’s selection highlights some of the issues with the aging hardware. Both Remnant 2 and Persona 5 Strikers are ‘Unsupported’ on Valve’s handheld. The former struggles to hit 30 fps even with the aid of AMD FSR 2.0 while the latter has major issues with cutscenes and audio synching. Looking past these problems, there are still six fantastic indie games that can be played for just $12, and each of them works great on the Deck.

The Humble Choice games are revealed on the first Tuesday of each month, and make eight games of varying size and stature, from a variety of genres, available to buy for one low cost. This month (October 2024), the following games have been added to the service:

Jusant – Steam Deck Verified

– Steam Deck Verified Dome Keeper – Steam Deck Verified

– Steam Deck Verified Jack Move – Steam Deck Verified

– Steam Deck Verified Station to Station – Steam Deck Playable

– Steam Deck Playable Remnant Records – Steam Deck Playable

– Steam Deck Playable McPixel 3 – Steam Deck Verified

– Steam Deck Verified Remnant 2 – Unsupported on Steam Deck

– Unsupported on Steam Deck Persona 5 Strikers – Unsupported on Steam Deck

If we subtract the value of the unsupported games, there is still $94.94 (£79.55) worth of games on offer this month, meaning you save $82.95 (£70.56) once you’ve paid your monthly subscription.

It’s not quite the massive savings we’re used to seeing, but there is always the possibility that both Remnant 2 and Persona 5 Strikers are given patches to bring their Steam Deck compatibility to either ‘Playable’ or ‘Verified’ sometime in the future.

Looking at this month’s games, there are two in particular that stand out to me. Dome Keeper is a tower defense game with resource-gathering and base-building elements mixed in. The tagline is Dig, Defend, Develop, and this wonderfully simple slogan describes the gameplay loop to a tee. It’s extremely satisfying to make your way through the waves of enemies and you’ll find yourself losing hours to this game without realizing it. Dome Keeper currently sits at a ‘Very Positive’ review rating on Steam with over 11,900 submissions.

The other game I want to highlight is Jusant, a truly unique climbing game that challenges players to complete puzzles at their own pace, while continuously improving their gear to make future climbs much easier. Developer Don’t Nod, best known for the Life is Strange franchise, describes the game as having “meditative vibes”. Jusant is rated ‘Very Positive’ with over 2,500 submissions

If you’re looking for more titles to play on your Deck that are guaranteed to work, check out our best Steam Deck games guide, where we have picked out and tested each entry for your peace of mind.