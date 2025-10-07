Grab eight amazing Steam Deck games for just $15, and save $249

It's time for the latest Humble Choice games, and with Halloween on the horizon, it's only fitting that this month's lineup includes some thrilling experiences. As usual, all of the games run great on the Steam Deck, even though one title is currently listed as unsupported.

If you own a Steam Deck, then we expect you're also on the lookout for some awesome games to play on it. We still consider Valve's portable to be the best gaming handheld, despite its age, and Humble Choice offers a great way to find brilliant games that are compatible with it for one low cost each month.

If we break down the numbers for October, for an initial $14.99 / £11.49, you can save $249.93 / £220.74 against the total MSRP of this month's games on Steam.

There is no membership obligation with Humble Choice, meaning you can pay for just one month, claim your games, and cancel your subscription at any time - the games are yours to keep forever. If a new set of games arrives that you don't like, or perhaps you own many of them already, you can also opt to skip a month. To grab your subscription, click on this link here.

Here are the Humble Choice games for October 2025:

Atomic Heart - Steam Deck Verified

V Rising - Steam Deck Verified

Shogun Showdown - Steam Deck Verified

Caravan SandWitch - Steam Deck Verified

Cryptmaster - Steam Deck Playable

System Shock (2023) - Steam Deck Playable

Hotel Renovator - Steam Deck Playable

Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town - Steam Deck Unsupported (but works great)

This month's lineup includes some standout titles, the first of which is System Shock, the 2023 remake of the iconic 1994 PC game. In this first-person sci-fi horror game, you're tasked with taking down an evil artificial intelligence called Shodan after you're caught and arrested while hacking a space station.

The OG System Shock was somewhat underrated, with its cult classic status and continual listing on Steam keeping the game's legacy alive. Almost three decades later, we have this complete remake to modernize the game and keep its memory going.

Next up is V Rising, a dark, gothic survival crafting game where you take on the role of a vampire. You'll hunt to survive and scavenge to improve your dwellings over time, while also exploring an ever-changing open world. Following its move out of early access, V Rising is now Verified for the Steam Deck, and is one of the best crafting games you can play on the handheld.

The final spooky game from this month's picks is Cryptmaster, a quirky dungeon crawler that sees you try to take four undead heroes back to the surface, but with a unique twist.

Words are key in Cryptmaster, as you're free to say anything, with your words becoming actions, and yes, that means you can start tickling an enemy in the middle of combat, just to see how they react. This feature lends itself well to creating some hilarious gameplay sequences, and the game has a generally light tone to it anyway, so you don't have to worry about lowering the tone with your actions.

You may have also spotted that Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town is listed as unsupported on the Steam Deck, but this is due to some issues with certain DLC products. The game still works great on the deck, but some workarounds are required.

