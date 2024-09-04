Grab eight Steam Deck games for $12, including Guardians of the Galaxy

The September Humble Choice games are live, and there’s a special surprise this month as an extra game has been made available via an alpha playtest. All of the standard eight games are, once again, great for the Steam Deck, and you’ll save big versus buying each game individually. These games will be available to claim until Tuesday, October 2.

Valve’s Steam Deck became the best handheld gaming PC in large part because of how easy it makes playing games of all sizes and genres compared to buying and maintaining a gaming PC. Meanwhile, Humble Choice, the monthly games subscription service, has long offered a great way to collect games that work great on the Steam Deck, and this month is no different.

The Humble Choice games are revealed on the first Tuesday of each month, and make eight games (technically nine this month) of varying size and stature, from a variety of genres, available to buy for one low cost. This month (September 2024), the following games have been added to the service:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Steam Deck Verified

– Steam Deck Verified Standard: Alien Dawn – Steam Deck Verified

– Steam Deck Verified SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – Steam Deck Verified

– Steam Deck Verified You Suck At Parking (Complete Edition) – Steam Deck Verified

– Steam Deck Verified Infraspace – Steam Deck Playable

– Steam Deck Playable Coral Island – Steam Deck Verified

– Steam Deck Verified Lost Eidolons – Steam Deck Verified

– Steam Deck Verified Astrea: Six Sided Oracles – Steam Deck Playable

– Steam Deck Playable Rue Valley – Alpha playtest available via Epic Games Store only

The total MSRP of this month’s games is $263.92 (£203.19), so once your $11.99 (£8.99) subscription fee is taken away, you’ll save a massive $251.93 (£194.20).

There’s no doubt which game is leading the line this month, as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is still considered one of the best superhero games in recent years. It’s a surprisingly emotional story, with fantastic combat gameplay and stunning visuals. It got off to a shaky start on the Steam Deck, but is Verified as of May 2023, and runs brilliantly on Valve’s handheld.

Elsewhere, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is a very fun platformer that evokes memories of games gone by, where you can just switch off your brain and enjoy what’s in front of you. The mechanics are tight, and exploring each of the vibrant levels is fun. This is a fantastic game for kids and even grown-ups who feel nostalgic for the little yellow sponge.

My pick for the most underrated game in this month’s Humble Choice is You Suck At Parking. This chaotic cross between a racing and puzzle game is incredibly fun to play alone or via cross-platform multiplayer. I didn’t know parking could become an extreme sport, but it works so well in the over 250 levels in this complete edition.

A surprise addition this month is a ninth game, which is an alpha playtest for Rue Valley, and it’s only available to play via the Epic Game Store. The full release will be coming to Steam, but if you wish to participate in this alpha on your Steam Deck, you’ll need to download the Heroic Installer. Be aware that performance may be unstable on the deck as the game is still in development.

In addition to your games, you also get two vouchers in this month’s choice package. One gets you 55% off the Stranded: Alien Dawn Robots and Guardians DLC, but the other voucher gives you a massive 20% discount on Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2.

If you’re looking for more titles to play on your deck, Check out our best Steam Deck games guide, where we have picked out and tested each entry so you know they will run without issue.