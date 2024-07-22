This new 15-inch portable monitor is perfect for the Steam Deck

While portables like the Steam Deck give you everything you need to play games on the move, sometimes you want to make your portable gaming experience even better. JSAUX knows this better than most, having produced plenty of accessories targeted towards gaming handhelds. This latest release is the FlipGo Lite 15.6-inch portable monitor, which looks like an ideal partner for your Steam Deck.

While the best handheld gaming PCs are remarkably capable, many are still held back by small screens. That’s fine for playing on public transport or the sofa, but there are lots of benefits to having a larger display when you have space for one. Instead of carrying around one of the best gaming monitors when you’re traveling between places, you can grab one of these JSAUX monitors, which is built with portability and the Steam Deck in mind.

Originally launched via a Kickstarter campaign that raised over one million dollars, the FlipGo is now available in multiple screen sizes, with this new 15.6-inch option being the latest addition to the lineup. It’s available right now for $299, which is $60 under its eventual $359 MSRP. You can grab additional accessories, such as a stand, carry bag, and VESA adapter, separately.

These portable monitors are great for a variety of uses, such as remote work, or those with limited space. It’s the Steam Deck compatibility that piques my interest the most, though. With the aforementioned accessories, you can easily carry around a FlipGo monitor and set it up on a stand.

All that will hold you back now is the single USB-C port on the Steam Deck, but this can easily be offset by using one of the best Steam Deck docks, which JSAUX naturally makes as well. The newly released Asus ROG Ally X won’t struggle with this problem, thanks to its I/O selection including two USB-C ports.

If you’re looking for some great games to play on the go, check out our list of the best Steam Deck games, where every entry is played and tested for your peace of mind.

We’re hiring!

Do you love tweaking your CPU and GPU to get the best frame rates in your games? Can you write informative and interesting copy quickly, coherently, and accurately? Then we want to hear from you. PCGamesN is looking for a new, UK-based hardware writer to write news, reviews, guides, and op-eds about all the latest PC gaming tech, particularly when it comes to CPUs and GPUs.

Apply here!

If you’d like to join our passionate, hugely experienced hardware team, then send us your application without delay as the closing date is July 26.