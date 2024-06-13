Kingdom Hearts spotted running on Steam Deck ahead of launch

Kingdom Hearts fans have been awaiting the launch of the games on Steam for some time after an Epic exclusivity deal delayed their debut. Now it appears the issues that prevented the games from working on Steam Deck are fixed, and the games are set to receive at least a Playable rating.

The Steam Deck is one of the best handheld gaming PCs you can buy, but compatibility is a big issue when playing games on storefronts outside of Steam. Kingdom Hearts 3, 1.5, 2.5, and 2.8 all launch on Steam later today, June 13, 2024, and new images suggest they’ll finally work as intended on Valve’s handheld.

A photo snapped by RPG Site during Summer Games Fest and posted to its X page (formerly Twitter) confirms that Kingdom Hearts 1.5 and 2.5 run on the Steam Deck. In a follow-up tweet, it’s confirmed that the cutscenes work, which was the primary problem causing headaches for players running the game on Steam Deck through launchers like Heroic.

While we are still awaiting the official confirmation, which may not be available at launch depending on where Valve is with testing of these games, there are still some questions regarding whether Kingdom Hearts 3 will be compatible.

At face value, the game’s system requirements should provide no issue for the Steam Deck with only an Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 being required for 720p, 60fps gameplay. Given that the game was developed using the Unreal Engine, I can’t see any reason why it wouldn’t run without issue on Valve’s portable, although given the previous issues when running the games on Steam Deck through Epic, you can never be too sure what problems may arise.

