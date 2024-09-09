Download more Steam Deck games thanks to this microSD card deal

If you require some extra storage space to download more games on your Steam Deck, this microSD card deal on Amazon is too good to turn down. The Lexar 1TB Play is available for just $66.49 which is a massive 49% discount down from its $129.99 MSRP.

We have the Lexar Play earmarked as one of the best microSD cards for Steam Deck, specifically as a budget option. While the Steam Deck is still the best handheld gaming PC, its microSD speed limitations result in most cards being compatible but deals like this cannot be passed up.

The Steam Deck uses the UHS-I interface, meaning its transfer speeds are capped at 104MB/s. This Lexar card supports the same standard as the Steam Deck, and it’s plenty fast enough, as well as giving you loads of storage for less – you won’t get any benefit from a faster card on the Steam Deck anyway.

This limitation might seem restrictive, but countless tests done on game downloads and performance show that there is little to worry about when using a microSD card on the Steam Deck. While the microSD card will operate slower than an SSD in side-by-side comparisons, the gap only becomes massive when playing massive open-world titles.

This deal on the Lexar Play isn’t exclusive to the 1TB model, either. The 512GB card is reduced to $36.91 from $49.99 while the 256GB card is down to just $19.99 from $28.49. For storing games on the Steam Deck, the 1TB model is a must if you can afford it, but either of the other storage options is a great stopgap if not.

All of these deals are close to being the best-ever prices on Amazon, with less than $4 difference in the case of the 1TB model which hit $62.99 in July 2023. This is why I’m flagging it as the best deal to jump on right now.

The Steam Deck allows for hot swapping microSD cards, meaning you can have multiple in circulation, just remember to keep track of where you have certain games downloaded.

Now that you have more storage, you can check out some of the best Steam Deck games to play, and our handy guide only includes games we’ve downloaded and tested so you know they work great.