Get gaming faster with the new Steam Deck update

Steam Deck updates are frequent, but many pass by with just a few lines of fixes targeted toward specific issues. This latest update, referred to as “Megafixer” brings a lot more to the table, with 20 fixes or adjustments addressing controller support, blank screen issues, and most importantly, a faster cold boot time to get you into your games quicker when your console is turned off.

There is a reason the Steam Deck continues to be the best handheld gaming PC despite strong competition from the likes of the Asus ROG Ally X. The frequency of updates and continued development on features such as 1200p support, are unmatched by any competitor.

The Megafixer update patch notes kick off with 11 general fixes or improvements. These mainly cover fixes for rare issues that may have resulted in blank screens or frame rate problems where limits are not working correctly.

Most notable, however, is an improved cold boot time meaning your Deck should load quicker from complete shutdown situations. The general speed from the Steam Deck logo, to opening video (if you have one), and then landing on the Steam home page does seem more efficient with less dead screen time during the boot process. This means less waiting around and you can get into your favorite games much sooner.

Improved recovery from situations where the Steam installation could get corrupted

Fixed the frame limiter not properly applying in certain situations

Fixed certain specific refresh rates failing to apply on the OLED Limited Edition model

Fixed an issue where block corruption could appear on screen on certain state transitions

Slightly improved cold boot time

Fixed an issue where updating the built-in controller firmware could result in a blank screen during boot

Fixed rare situations where switching to Desktop Mode or back could result in a blank screen, or wrong colors

Fixed a regression with Simplified Chinese IME

Fixed a rare issue where sound output could be corrupted on certain boots

Fixed Zenity dialog boxes in Desktop Mode

OpenSSH: Fix remote code execution bug (CVE-2024-6387)

The remaining patch note items cover external display, input, and OLED firmware 112 issues and fixes. Improvements have been made to DualShock 4 and DualSense support while the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro and Machenike G5 Pro are both now supported for the first time.

Fixed several issues where an external display could remain blank after resuming

Fixed an issue where an external display could remain blank if its mode required chroma subsampling

Fixed an issue where DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers would sometimes not function properly on their first connection

Added support for the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro controller

Added support for the Machenike G5 Pro controller

Fixed calibration on some third-party DualShock 4 controllers

Added support for the Steam Deck motion sensors to the built-in non-Steam kernel driver

Added support for extra ROG Ally keys

Added support for the Windows Bluetooth driver

This update is only available in the beta channel, which anyone is free to switch to via the Steam Deck settings menu. Certain aspects of the update may not be finalized or working until a stable version is released, which typically follows shortly after the beta rollout.

